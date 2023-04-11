Joe Biden to arrive in Belfast tonight to begin four-day visit to island of Ireland

US President Joe Biden boarding Air Force One on his way to Northern Ireland — © AP

US President Joe Biden is to land in Belfast on Tuesday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

It is understood the president will touch down in Northern Ireland at around 9pm.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet him off the plane, and the president will then meet Northern Ireland politicians.

The US leader will give a speech at Ulster University tomorrow afternoon before travelling onwards to the Republic of Ireland for further events.

