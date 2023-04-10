Joe Biden visit: All you need to know about US President’s arrival in Belfast

US President Joe Biden who is due in Belfast on Tuesday (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

President Joe Biden is set to touchdown in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening ahead of a whirlwind visit to Belfast before heading to the Republic of Ireland.

We’ve complied a plan of what the visit involves and what to expect.

Why is President Biden visiting Northern Ireland?

President Joe Biden is due to visit Belfast as part of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He has long expressed a desire to visit Northern Ireland and Ireland given his Irish heritage, with the visit rumoured as far back as his inauguration.

The White House finally confirmed he would make the trip last week, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying the trip was to “mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.”

How long is he due to be in Belfast?

While his visit to Ireland is expected to last several days, the US President’s time in Northern Ireland will be relativity short.

Mr Biden is set to arrive in Belfast on Tuesday evening via Air Force One. He will stay at an undisclosed location before making his engagement on Wednesday afternoon.

He will leave Northern Ireland late Tuesday afternoon.

What is he expected to do while here?

Much like his visit, the engagement plans for President Biden are set to be short – with only one official event planned.

On Tuesday afternoon, he will give a keynote speech at Ulster University’s Belfast campus which opened last autumn.

Who is else is visiting Northern Ireland?

President Biden joins several other US politicans in Northern Ireland this week.

Former president Bill Clinton, alongside his wife, former Secretary of State and current Queen’s University Chancellor Hillary Rodham Clinton are also due in Belfast.

Both are expected to attend various events marking the Good Friday Agreement anniversary, with Secretary Clinton due to award 25 women involved in the peace process at a ceremony at Queen’s on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also confirmed on Monday morning he will visit Belfast to join President Biden. He will be joined by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris.

Will there be much disruption?

President Biden’s visit to Belfast is set to be one of the biggest security operations from the PSNI in history.

Last month, Northern Ireland’s terror level has been raised to “severe” with the PSNI confirming they have "strong" intelligence terror attacks are being planned against their officers on Easter Monday ahead of the presidential arrival.

On Friday, the PSNI warned motorists to expect traffic disruption in Belfast on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the much anticipated visit from US President Joe Biden.

However roads in which the President will be travelling are also expected to be disrupted given the Presidential courtesy of being able to bypass traffic lights.

The armoured cars were spotted travelling down Belfast's M2 ahead of the President's visit to Northern Ireland

Where else is President Biden visiting?

Upon leaving Belfast on Wednesday, President Biden will travel to Co Louth and Mayo.

During stops in Dundalk and Carlingford, he is expected to conduct a ‘walkabout’ of Dundalk, with both towns significant for the President given his ancestry connections in both.

He will then travel to Dublin, where he is expected to meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins during his visit, with trips to both Áras an Uachtaráin and Farmleigh also planned.

President Biden is also set to address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad next week, becoming the fourth president in history to do so, joining John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The White House said he will discuss the US’s “close cooperation on the full range of shared global challenges” and the address will “celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people.”