Joe Biden will stress importance of trade policies that ‘benefit all communities’ to NI politicians

Joe Biden preparing to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday. Pic by AFP via Getty Images.

Joe Biden will press the importance of working on trade polices which “benefit all communities” when he meets with political leaders in Northern Ireland.

Reporters on Air Force One, which is due to touch down at Belfast International Airport at around 9pm on Tuesday evening, have been briefed on the US President’s one day visit to the region..

"”He’s going to have a chance to engage with the political parties,” Mr Biden’s spokesperson said.

"Really the message is two-fold.

"Congratulations on 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement which has brought unprecedented peace and prosperity..

"That kinda goes to the second goal which is to talk about the importance of trying to work on trade and economic policies that benefit all communities including the United States.”

Joe Biden preparing to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Tuesday. Pic by AFP via Getty Images.

The president’s spokesperson avoided directly answering a question on whether Mr Biden will ,”try to break the impasse” at Stormont.

It comes hours after the President was asked on the runway at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland what his top priority is for the historic trip.

"Make sure the Irish accords and the Windsor agreement stay in place; keep the peace – that's the main thing," Mr Biden replied.

The Commander in Chief will be greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he arrives in Northern Ireland the night before he is due to deliver a speech at Ulster University.

His spokesperson said the address will have three pillars.

Firstly to outline the historical context of the Belfast Agreement which former President Bill Clinton helped deliver in 1998.

Secondly to outline how the youth generation here is “literally changing the face of high-tech innovation in Northern Ireland and the impact they are having economically, domestically and politically inside their own country”.

The third goal is to highlight the economic benefits of trade and prosperity and “all the opportunities it brings”.

Asked again if the President will meet with the DUP and ask Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to return to Stormont, the spokesperson said Mr Biden will meet collectively with all leaders and was clear about his thoughts on St Patrick’s Day.

"We’d like to see the national assembly returned, clearly,” they concluded.

It comes after former Labour minister, Kate Hoey, a baroness, warned that any attempt by Mr Biden to bring Stormont back “could actually backfire”.