Joe Biden’s Presidential Motorcade: The 16 vehicle types that make up huge fleet as it arrives in NI

Secret Service and Presidential vehicles arrive in Northern Ireland ahead of US President Joe Biden visit

Joe Biden's impressive array of vehicles have started arriving in Northern Ireland ahead of the presidential visit. — © AFP via Getty Images

Gadget-packed vehicles that make up part of President Joe Biden’s globetrotting motorcade have begun arriving in Northern Ireland ahead of his visit to Belfast next week.

The Roadrunner and Watchtower were flown into Belfast International Airport by the US Air Force on Wednesday.

The Belfast Telegraph has taken a closer look at the fleet which makes up the safest convoy on the planet.

Read more Joe Biden’s security vehicles arrive in Belfast ahead of presidential visit

The order or configuration of vehicles can and does change to reflect potential threats and operating environment.

Click to enlarge

1. Presidential Limousine

This armoured vehicle, codenamed Stagecoach when the President is inside, is the centre piece of the motorcade and is loaded with pump-action shot guns and rocket-powered grenades.

Nicknamed the Beast or Cadillac One, this 18ft limo is more like a tank and always accompanied by spares to confuse potential attackers.

The 10-tonne stretched vehicle’s defence capabilities include top-level ballistic armouring, night vision/infrared driving systems and a sealed cabin with an independent air supply in case of a nuclear-biological-chemical (NBC) attack.

Bond-style gadgets are believed to include smoke screens and door handles rigged to send a 120-volt electric shock through any unwanted passengers.

It even carries a fridge full of the President’s blood type and is believed to have an oil slick deployment capability in addition to tear gas dispensers and a state-of-the-art communications connectivity system to ensure the President can dispatch the nuclear codes in an emergency.

The bodywork consists of eight-inch armour plating which can withstand bomb blasts and its five-inch thick windows are capable of stopping a .44 magnum bullet.

The protection is vital as it takes the Beast 15 seconds to get from 0mph to 60mph.

2. Route and Pilot cars

The Route Car travels minutes ahead of the Presidential Motorcade to check the route and provide guidance to security details following behind.

It also shares intelligence to the entire motorcade.

The Pilot Car performs the same function but travels just a few seconds in front of the motorcade. It is often accompanied by police motorcycles which can cut off key intersections and motorway overpasses.

Secret Service and Presidential vehicles arrive in Northern Ireland ahead of US President Joe Biden visit

3. Sweepers

Throngs of police officers on motorbikes and patrol cars make up this part of the entourage, deployed just in front of the motorcade.

Its function is to clear the way and ensure that the motorcade keeps moving at a consistent speed.

4. Lead Car

This vehicle leads the core of the Presidential Motorcade formation and operates as a guide and a buffer for anything that may lie ahead.

It can be a local marked police car, a Secret Service Suburban or any vehicle of intelligence chiefs’ choosing — often a BMW.

5. Presidential Security Detail SUV

These specially outfitted Chevrolet Suburbans transport the President’s Secret Service protective detail and follow closely behind Stagecoach and Spare.

Codenamed Halfback, they are distinguished by the police lights mounted on light bars, positioned in the interior windows and in the grills.

They form the President’s first line of defence by following a carefully pre-planned set of VIP protection tactics and usually carry at least one overtly armed Secret Service Agent in a rear-facing third row seat behind an open window or tailgate.

6. Electronic Countermeasures Vehicle

Distinguished by large vertical aerials and domes on their spine these vehicles are codenamed ‘Watchtower’ and actively jam communications including remote detonating signals.

They are also capable of detecting incoming projectiles and unmanned aircraft via a short-wave radar system.

Along with other vehicles in the motorcade it can also warn of lasers — which are used by some anti-tank guided missiles — before deploying IR smoke, chaff and targeted jamming to disrupt such an attack.

7. Control and Support Vehicles

A top military aid with the highest level of clearance to assist the Commander-in-Chief during a major military incident is the key passenger on-board one of these modified SUVs.

They can also activate the nuclear football – a briefcase carrying the contents needed by the President to authorise a nuclear attack while away from fixed command centres – if needed.

These are used to transport high-value staff, such as members of the President’s cabinet and their security detail, as well as additional security personnel and the President’s doctor should he require medical attention.

8. Counter Assault Team Vehicles

These black Suburbans are nicknamed ‘Hawkeye Renegade’ and carry the Secret Service’s Counter Assault Team (CAT) responsible for rapidly countering attacks.

The vehicles are equipped with running boards for the external transport of elite agents who provide the motorcade with its heavy hitting combat punch.

They are loaded with state-of-the-art arms and night vision goggles — in addition to expendables like flash bangs and concussion grenades – to protect the President in the event of a rapid evacuation.

9. Intelligence Division Vehicle

The ID Car operates as an intelligence intersection point, communicating with over-watch and surveillance units, local police, and other sources about possible threats or obstacles along the route.

The agents in this car are tasked with identifying problems before they unfold.

10. Hazard Materials Mitigation Unit

This black work truck carries sensors to detect nuclear, biological or chemical (NBC) weapon threats and is stocked with the necessary equipment to respond to such an attack.

It also doubles up as a mobile storage vehicle in addition to its many other classified capabilities.

11. Press Vans

These large vehicles are used to carry the White House Press Corps in the motorcade.

Space is reserved for the biggest media outlets and the White House media team.

12. The White House Communications Agency Vehicle

Codenamed ‘Roadrunner’ and known as the Mobile Command and Control Vehicle — this beefed up Ford F350 has been noted as one of the most conspicuous vehicles in motorcade.

It carries a large satellite communications array and has an antenna farm on its roof to keep the President, White House officials and the Pentagon securely connected with encrypted voice, internet and video communications.

The vehicle can also operate as a doomsday communications control centre if required.

13. Medical ambulance An ambulance is a constant feature at the rear of the Presidential Motorcade in the event of any injuries with resources primarily reserved for the Commander-in-Chief.

14. Rear Guard

This normally consists of a convoy of local police motorbikes and marked patrol cars tasked with providing early warning, or acting as defensive buffer for the rear of the motorcade, if necessary.

15. Overwatch

The Secret Service always has access to a helicopter when the President travels.

It can be used to provide intelligence, planning and an over-watch to guide the motorcade’s movements.

16. Ground Force One

This pair of heavily modified and thickly armoured buses are rarely deployed.

The roving black White Houses allow the President to travel more efficiently by road in rural areas when many stops are on the schedule and have similar features to the Presidential limousine.