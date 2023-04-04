Joe Biden’s security vehicles arrive in Belfast ahead of presidential visit

The Roadrunner has landed

Secret Service and Presidential vehicles arrive in Northern Ireland ahead of US President Joe Biden visit

The President's security detail vehicles were spotted arriving at Belfast International Airport one week prior to his arrival

The armoured cars were spotted travelling down Belfast's M2 ahead of the President's visit to Northern Ireland

A fleet of security vehicles used to transport and protect US President Joe Biden have been pictured arriving in Northern Ireland.

President Biden is expected in Belfast next Tuesday as part of events to mark the Good Friday Agreement’s 25th anniversary.

The vehicles were spotted by Cobra Emegency being off-loaded from a plane at Belfast International Airport before making their way down the M2 to a secure location.

Leading the pack of cars is ‘The Roadrunner” - a Ford F-350 Super Duty complete with modified six-door SUV body and a large satellite dome antenna on the roof.

Formally named the 'Sensitive Compartmentalised Information Facility', the heavy duty car is used by the White House Communications Agency's (WHCA) as a way of ensuring a secure connection between the President and his military commanders.

The dome on the roof acts as a secure phone booth to ensure private conversations can be carried out without the danger of interference should the President need to communicate with the military quickly and in an emergency.

Hypothetically, if the President, while in Northern Ireland, needs to order a nuclear attack or response – it’s the vehicle this would be carried out in.

It is also equipped with a full laptop set up, WiFi, as well as encrypted phone, radio and video services.

The car’s set up is so advanced, ‘The Roadrunner’ is believed to be able to detect incoming nuclear attacks.

Alongside technological advances, the car is also bulletproof and has impenetrable tyres.

The high-tech military grade vehicle was spotted alongside a group of armoured Chevrolet Suburbans which are often used to chauffer Secret Service staff.

Much like the ‘Roadrunner,’ these cars are heavily protected and contain advanced communication technology for agents and security to quickly speak to others about the President’s whereabouts.

The exact number of agents protecting the President at any one time is unknown, however there can be up to 500 US personnel regularly travelling with him on large scale foreign trips at one time.

Mr Biden is spending up to five days on the island of Ireland.

He is expected to fly into Northern Ireland on April 11 ahead of a day of engagements in Belfast on April 12.

The US president is then due to travel south later that day and will spend the remainder of the week in the Republic of Ireland, before leaving on Saturday April 15.

As well as official engagements in Dublin, Mr Biden is expected to travel beyond the capital for visits related to his Irish ancestry.

The Democratic politician can trace his ancestry to Ireland's west and east coasts, specifically Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

His great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated to the United States from the Cooley peninsula, while another great-great-grandfather, Patrick Blewitt, was born in Ballina, leaving during the Irish famine in 1850 to sail to America.

Last week Mr Biden made clear an increase in activity by violent dissident republicans opposed to the peace process in Northern Ireland would not deter him.

"No. They can't keep me out," he told reporters.