Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland will celebrate ‘tremendous progress’ since peace deal, White House says

President Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland will "mark the tremendous progress" since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, the White House has said.

Mr Biden will spend four days in Ireland, beginning in Belfast on Tuesday, to mark the 25th anniversary of the peace deal.

He will also travel to Dublin, Co Louth and Co Mayo.

The visit had been widely trailed, but was only confirmed by the White House on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: "President Joseph R Biden, Jr will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

"President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland, from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.

"The president will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14.

"He will discuss our close co-operation on the full range of shared global challenges.

"He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people."

The 46th US President can trace his ancestry to Ireland's west and east coasts, specifically Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

His great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated to the United States from the Cooley peninsula while another great-great-grandfather, Patrick Blewitt, was born in Ballina, leaving during the Irish famine in 1850 to sail to America.

Distant relatives celebrated his election win in November 2020 back in Ireland and gathered again in January 2021 to mark his inauguration.

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said he hoped the visit would emphasise the economic opportunities available in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said it was a "missed opportunity" that the visit was occurring at a time when the Assembly was not sitting.

He said: "President Biden is coming here, it is the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the entire international focus is on this place and, from the DUP perspective, there is nobody at the wheel.

"There is an economic focus to President Biden's visit, there is an economic focus to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and we have nobody here to talk on behalf of the businesses and economy here."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “delighted” that Mr Biden was visiting Ireland.

"It will be a privilege and a special moment to welcome him back as President of the United States,” he said.

“Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement. He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.

“His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries together. Above all, it is an opportunity to welcome a great Irish-American President home.”

On Tuesday, vehicles expected to be used to transport and protect Mr Biden while in Northern Ireland were spotted arriving at Belfast International Airport.

Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, the former US Secretary of State and current Queen’s University Chancellor, are also travelling to Northern Ireland for the Good Friday Agreement 25th anniversary celebrations.