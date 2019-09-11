Joe Brolly replaced as RTE panelist ahead of final replay

Joe Brolly has been replaced as a panelist on RTE's live panel for Saturday's All-Ireland final replay.

The broadcaster announced their line-up for the replay on Tuesday night, with the pundit notably absent from the panel.

He's been replaced by Stephen Rochford, the current Donegal coach and selector, who will be joined by Ciaran Whelan and Pat Spillane.

Both men were on last week's live programme.

It's thought his appearance last week may have been his last on the national broadcaster despite still having a contract, according to the Irish News.

The decision not to renew Mr Brolly's role on the programme has drawn attention to his comments at half time during the game, which ended in a draw.

The former All-Ireland winning Derry forward accused the referee David Gough of being "clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry" in his decision to send off the Dublin player Jonny Cooper for fouling David Clifford.

Fellow panellist Ciaran Whelan joined Mr Brolly in describing the decision as "disgraceful"

Mr Brolly later wrote in his Sunday Independent column that he was wrong to make those comments.

"I suggested in the heat of the moment that referee David Gough may have been influenced by the propaganda emanating from Kerry in the lead-up to the game. Afterwards, I contacted him to apologise for this. It was wrong of me and unfair on David, who is a man of integrity and honour.

"So there you have it. Every day is a school day. Very hard to find decent pundits these days," he wrote.