Joe Reilly murder: Fresh appeal over west Belfast father’s death

The PSNI has made a renewed appeal on the fifth anniversary of the murder of west Belfast man Joe Reilly.

The father-of-one died on October 20, 2016 after being shot at his home in the Glenwood Court area of Poleglass.

The 43-year-old was shot twice in the chest while in the living room of his home while two other people in the house were forced to lie on the kitchen floor during the incident.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Ray Phelan said the man’s family are still living with the grief as a result of the “callous and cold blooded” nature of his death.

“This is something they will live with for the rest of their lives. They deserve to see his killers brought to justice,” he added.

“We believe Joe’s two killers fled out the front door of his home in Glenwood Court around 8pm on Thursday, 20 October and along Glenwood Drive into Laurelbank heading towards the Bell Steel Road.

“We need to know what happened next: did they get into a car or did they continue on foot along to the Bell Steel Road or cross the Pantridge Road into Colin Mill?

“We are also interested in establishing how they arrived at Joe’s house: did they walk there or were they dropped off from a vehicle nearby?”

Police added that information from the local community has allowed them to identify the type of clothing those responsible were wearing – a half-zip hooded sports top and skin tight jogging bottoms.

Police said both men had their faces covered on the night of the murder and said at least one had a Celtic scarf covering their face while wearing dark rimmed glasses.

“We need to know where these men were before the shooting, where they went afterwards and we also want to speak to anyone who recognises the clothing,” Mr Phelan added.

“We are grateful for the support and information we have already received from the community, but there are people living locally who know exactly who was involved and we need to hear from them.

“Please phone detectives on 101, quoting reference 1172 20/10/16 with any information, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”