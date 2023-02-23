John Caldwell shooting in Omagh has sent huge shockwave through PSNI, says Chief Constable

Three arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

A senior police officer continues to fight for his life in hospital following a shooting which has sent “huge shockwaves” through the PSNI.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was approached by two gunmen as he packed footballs into the boot of his car outside a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday night.

They opened fire on the off-duty officer in front of his young son and other members of the under-15s football club he had just finished coaching at around 8pm.

Three men, aged 38, 45 and 47, have been arrested in Omagh and Coalisland under the Terrorism Act and are being quizzed by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said Mr Caldwell’s colleagues are “extremely distressed” but remain “resolute” in their commitment to bring those responsible to justice.

“Having had surgery overnight he [Mr Caldwell] remains in a critical condition,” he said.

“Clearly, as an organisation, we are utterly shocked and angered by last night’s brazen and calculated attack.

“John is a father, husband and colleague and a valued and active member of his local community.”

High-profile PSNI detective shot by gunmen in Omagh

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan described how the high-profile target attempted to flee his attackers after they opened fire at close range on Killyclogher Road in front of crowds of people.

However, Mr Caldwell fell to the ground and the gunmen continued to shoot at his torso in what has been condemned as a “callous” and “utterly disgusting” attack.

“John’s own young son was with him at the time and witnessed the shooting,” Mr McEwan said.

“The trauma inflicted on this young boy is just horrific and he will never forget seeing his dad shot multiple times.

“At this time there were many other young children awaiting pick-up by their parents.

“Those children ran for cover, in sheer terror, towards the centre.”

Police have warned the children could have been killed or seriously injured in the hail of bullets, which struck at least two vehicles in the vicinity.

They also praised the quick actions of a member of the public and paramedics who administered first aid in a frantic effort to save the wounded officer’s life.

Mr McEwan said detectives are keeping an open mind as the fast-paced investigation continues. However, the primary focus is on violent dissident republicans, particularly the New IRA.

“We continue to work against these groups,” he said.

“We know they have a level of capability, as we have seen this horrific attack play out last night.”

The splinter dissident group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on a police patrol in Co Tyrone back in November.

Two officers survived the murder attempt when an improvised explosive device detonated in Strabane, causing damage to their patrol vehicle.

Mr McEwan said all officers are aware of the “substantial” threat level, which means attacks are likely.

“Our officers continue to review their own security,” he added.

“We continue to work against violent dissident republicans and other groups who seek to harm our community and seek to attack officers in this horrific way with a callous disregard for the community.”

Meanwhile, Chief Constable Byrne acknowledged the latest murder bid will inevitably raise questions about resources as the force faces the possibility of losing 800 officers amid an “uptake in terrorist activity”.

“This has sent a huge shockwave across the organisation,” Mr Byrne said.

“Clearly one of the things that defines us is our resilience and our commitment to keep going in dark times and tough times.

“John knows that his colleagues will now work tirelessly around the clock to support his recovery, but also to bring the offenders who tried to kill him to swift justice.”

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton visited Mr Caldwell’s family in hospital overnight to offer them support.

Mr Byrne, who welcomed cross-party condemnation of those “who wish to drag us back to the past”, promised that all necessary assistance will be provided to the victim’s relatives and colleagues as they attempt to “navigate the difficult days ahead”.

“John has been a valued police officer for 26 years, committed to public service as a senior investigating officer supporting victims and their families in bringing offenders to justice,” he said.

“John is held in the highest esteem within our organisation.

“He is a credit to his family and to the police service and of course our thoughts are with John and his family as he fights for his life in hospital.”

The senior investigator has led a number of major investigations both into dissident republican terrorism and drug-related organised crime.

He was heading up the probe into the fatal shooting of Shane Whitla (39) in Lurgan last month, which police believe was related to a drug debt the victim owed to a notorious gang known as The Firm.

Police have refused to speculate on whether Mr Caldwell was targeted as a result of any particular investigation he was involved in.

There has been widespread condemnation of the shooting, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said he was appalled by the “disgraceful shooting of an off-duty police officer in Omagh”.

In Omagh, people spoke of their shock at the shooting.

Christos Gaitatzis, principal of Omagh High School, said pupils from the school were helping Mr Caldwell place sports equipment in his car when he was shot.

He told UTV News: “It was a shocking experience for young children… They were right beside him helping place the sports equipment into his car...”

Irish premier Leo Varadkar condemned the “grotesque act of attempted murder”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he understands Mr Caldwell remains “very seriously ill”, adding that he is hoping and praying he will be able to recover.

Jeffrey Donaldson reacts to shooting in Omagh

He denied that the current political vacuum at Stormont could be connected to the attack.

“I believe that this was a carefully targeted attack — and we’ve seen that in recent times from dissident republicans in particular. And I think the clear message that we’ve sought to send out as political leaders is that there is unity amongst us in not only our condemnation, but also our support for the police,” he told reporters at Stormont.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the shooting represents an “attack on the peace process”. She said everyone is “at one and united” in condemnation.

Michelle O'Neill reacts to shooting of off-duty police officer

Alliance leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Doug Beattie and SDLP leader Colum Eastwood joined with Sir Jeffrey and Ms O’Neill in issuing a joint statement of condemnation.

They said: “We speak for the overwhelming majority of people right across our community who are outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder.”

Detectives believe the assailants were wearing dark clothing and fled on foot before getting into a small, dark-coloured car which was set alight on Racolpa Road in Omagh.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.