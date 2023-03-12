John Caldwell shooting: Man (25) arrested over ‘claim of responsibility’ is released

A 25-year-old man arrested in the Carnhill area of Derry in relation to a claim of responsibility over the shooting of DCI John Caldwell (inset) has now been released — © Aodhan Roberts

A 25-year-old man arrested in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been released following questioning.

Police arrested the man on Saturday under the Terrorism Act and he was taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

The investigation continues, the PSNI said.

The 25-year-old was also detained in relation to a security alert at a match at Derry City’s Brandywell Stadium, which was attended by the Irish president and Northern Ireland Secretary last month.

DCI Caldwell was shot in front of his young son at a sports complex car park in Omagh on February 22.

He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police believe the shooting was carried out by the New IRA.

Several days after the attack, the dissident republican group purportedly admitted responsibility in a typed statement which appeared on a wall in Derry signed by ‘T O’Neill’, the name used by the group in the past.