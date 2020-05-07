John Dallat's funeral sees mourners line the street in Kilrea
Mourners lined the street in Kilrea today to mark the funeral of the former SDLP MLA John Dallat.
A funeral cortege left his family home on the Gortmacrane Road, followed by his favourite vintage car he helped to rebuild - a Morris Minor Traveller.
With social distancing measures still in place for funerals, mourners paid their respects from the roadside as a service was held in St Mary’s Church.
Burial was held afterwards in the adjoining graveyard, with a small group of family members permitted to attend.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to allow Mr Dallat’s wider family circle and friends an opportunity to celebrate his life.
Political leaders from across the spectrum paid tribute to him this week, with many noting his dedicated service on Stormont’s Public Accounts Committee.
He had also long championed a campaign to get justice for the family of the German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser (18) who was killed in Co Antrim in 1988.
Several of his party colleagues paid further tributes on social media including the former Foyle MP Mark Durkan, who praised Mr Dallat’s humanitarian outlook with an emotional reading of the Brian Bilson poem ‘Refugees’.
West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said Mr Dallat would want to be remembered as someone who reached across the sectarian divide.
Mr Dallat was 73 when he died on Tuesday having been diagnosed with cancer last year.
He had first worked as a teacher before being elected to Coleraine Borough Council in 1977 and as an MLA for East Londonderry in 1998. He is survived by his wife Anne, three children and eight grandchildren.