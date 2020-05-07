John Dallat's funeral sees mourners line the street in Kilrea

PACEMAKER,BELFAST,7/5/2020: As the funeral cortege of John Dallat arrives at St Mary's church outside Kilrea in Co. Derry it is followed by the former SDLP MLA's favourite car, a Morris Minor Traveller. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER,BELFAST,7/5/2020: Local people line the footpaths as the funeral cortege of former SDLP MLA John Dallat arrives at St Mary's church outside Kilrea in Co. Derry. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER,BELFAST,7/5/2020: Local people line the footpaths as the funeral cortege of former SDLP MLA John Dallat arrives at St Mary's church outside Kilrea in Co. Derry. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER,BELFAST,7/5/2020: The funeral of former SDLP MLA John Dallat takes place in the church graveyard of St Mary's church outside Kilrea in Co. Derry. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER,BELFAST,7/5/2020: The coffin of former SDLP MLA John Dallat leaves St Mary's church outside Kilrea in Co. Derry for burial in the church graveyard. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Mourners lined the street in Kilrea today to mark the funeral of the former SDLP MLA John Dallat.

A funeral cortege left his family home on the Gortmacrane Road, followed by his favourite vintage car he helped to rebuild - a Morris Minor Traveller.

With social distancing measures still in place for funerals, mourners paid their respects from the roadside as a service was held in St Mary’s Church.

Burial was held afterwards in the adjoining graveyard, with a small group of family members permitted to attend.

PACEMAKER,BELFAST,7/5/2020: The funeral of former SDLP MLA John Dallat takes place in the church graveyard of St Mary's church outside Kilrea in Co. Derry. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to allow Mr Dallat’s wider family circle and friends an opportunity to celebrate his life.

Political leaders from across the spectrum paid tribute to him this week, with many noting his dedicated service on Stormont’s Public Accounts Committee.

PACEMAKER,BELFAST,7/5/2020: Local people line the footpaths as the funeral cortege of former SDLP MLA John Dallat arrives at St Mary's church outside Kilrea in Co. Derry. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

He had also long championed a campaign to get justice for the family of the German backpacker Inga Maria Hauser (18) who was killed in Co Antrim in 1988.

John Dallat with wife Anne

Several of his party colleagues paid further tributes on social media including the former Foyle MP Mark Durkan, who praised Mr Dallat’s humanitarian outlook with an emotional reading of the Brian Bilson poem ‘Refugees’.

PACEMAKER,BELFAST,7/5/2020: As the funeral cortege of John Dallat arrives at St Mary's church outside Kilrea in Co. Derry it is followed by the former SDLP MLA's favourite car, a Morris Minor Traveller. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said Mr Dallat would want to be remembered as someone who reached across the sectarian divide.

Mr Dallat was 73 when he died on Tuesday having been diagnosed with cancer last year.

He had first worked as a teacher before being elected to Coleraine Borough Council in 1977 and as an MLA for East Londonderry in 1998. He is survived by his wife Anne, three children and eight grandchildren.