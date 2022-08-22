John Herron’s exit from Larne FC over T-shirt storm welcomed by DUP’s Gordon Lyons

The DUP has welcomed the termination of John Herron’s contract with Larne FC after the player was pictured wearing a shirt apparently bearing a pro-IRA slogan

East Antrim MLA Gordon Lyons said “there was an inevitability” to the footballer’s exit.

“I think it sends a very positive message, that this sort of thing isn’t acceptable,” the Stormont minister said.

“It can’t go on, and unfortunately we’ve seen various examples of sectarian behaviour over the course of this year and it’s been dealt with fairly robustly.

“That needs to continue, especially for those who find themselves in positions of leadership and authority and those who are role models within the community. It’s wrong.”

Larne FC said last night that Herron had left the club and that his contract had been “terminated by mutual agreement”.

It added: “We will continue to be unwavering in our work to make Inver Park a place for all and will not allow this to be undermined in any way, shape or form.”

An image of the Scottish midfielder attending a Wolfe Tones concert in west Belfast circulated online earlier this month, in which he can be seen wearing a green, white and orange shirt which appears to have the slogan ‘Ooh Ah Up The Ra’.

The picture was heavily criticised by numerous politicians and social media users.

Asked if he thinks Herron will have a future with any other Irish League club, Mr Lyons said there is “a huge amount of outrage” at the 28-year-old’s actions and he believes “the mood at Larne would be replicated elsewhere”.

“I’ve seen first hand the change that’s taken place at Larne FC over the last number of years and they’ve always been very clear: there’s no place for anything other than it being an inclusive club.”

Herron was initially suspended from Larne FC last week and the IFA issued a 10-match ban over the weekend, prior to his departure from the Inver Park side.