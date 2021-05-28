John Hume: Family gift peace prizes to people of Derry

Mr Hume’s wife, Pat, said it was right for the people of his home city “to share these peace awards”. Photo Martin McKeown.

Three major international peace prizes awarded to the late John Hume are being gifted to the people of Londonderry.

Mr Hume, a founding member and former leader of the SDLP, is the only person to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize.

His family will give the awards to Derry City and Strabane District Council to allow them to be exhibited publicly.

They are expected to meet the city’s mayor SDLP councillor Brian Tierney later on Friday to announce their intentions.

Mr Tierney said it was “a huge honour that Pat Hume and the Hume family intend to give these unique peace prizes to the people of Derry”.

Mr Hume’s wife, Pat, said it was right for the people of his home city “to share these peace awards”.

One of Northern Ireland’s highest-profile politicians for more than 30 years, Mr Hume was one of the architects of the 1998 Belfast Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize that same year along with the then leader of Ulster Unionist Party, David Trimble.

He received the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize the following year and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize in 2002.

“On receipt of the Nobel Peace Laureate, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize, John said he accepted each award with a tremendous sense of honour,” said Mrs Hume.

“Although John built alliances for peaceful change in Ireland, at Westminster, in Brussels and in Washington DC, he always remained rooted in Derry. We believe it is right for the people of Derry to have the opportunity to share these peace awards”.

Mr Hume died in August 2020 following a long period of illness.