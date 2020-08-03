John Hume: Statesman, hero and gentleman... people from the city he loved pay their own tribute

In the city he loved so much, among the people who loved him so much, the sense of sadness and loss was profound.

John Hume's passion for Londonderry and its people knew no bounds.

As news of his death broke early on Monday morning, it drew tributes from across Ireland and beyond.

But the feeling of grief was at its greatest in Hume's home city, among his people.

He will never be forgotten here, and on Monday some were calling for the city's Peace Bridge to be renamed in his honour.

Walking through the streets of the city, people were reminiscing about this most treasured son of Derry.

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

Right across the community, there was great and genuine affection for what some described as Ireland's last great statesman.

Taxi drivers waiting on their fares listened as John Hume's contribution to peace and the Good Friday Agreement was discussed on radio programmes.

A book of condolence was opened in the Guildhall, which will allow people to pen their own tribute to Mr Hume and offer messages of condolences to his widow Pat, children and grandchildren, over the coming days.

One of the first to sign it on Monday was SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, who described his predecessor as "Ireland's Martin Luther King". He wrote poignantly: "Thank-you from a grateful generation."

Colum Eastwood signs a book of condolence yesterday

The mayor of Derry and Strabane, Brian Tierney, wrote that he was a "hero of Ireland".

In the Guildhall Square, the memories shared by people were warm and varied.

Pointing to the Peace Bridge across from the square, Ciaran O'Donnell suggested naming the landmark structure after John Hume, saying it would be a most fitting tribute.

He said: "The Peace Bridge should have been called after him when it was first built but it is not too late to do that now. The three words go together - John, Hume and peace.

Ciaran O’Donnell

"I know he hadn't been well for a long time but it is devastating that John Hume has died. The things that man did for this city, what he did for the country, is beyond reproach and I wish we had more like it - it is as simple as that.

"He always had a smile and a nod for everybody. He was a giant of a man who had real passion for this city - both the Waterside and the City side.

"He had a passion for people and a passion for peace and he was the last great statesman."

Graeme Service from Limavady said John Hume will be remembered with affection by both communities.

He said: "John Hume was a good man who wanted to do the best for people and it didn't matter if you were a Protestant or a Catholic or anything else.

"He wasn't overly successful in achieving everything he set out to do, but that wasn't through any fault of his own."

Joe Gallagher said John Hume will always be remembered as a peacemaker.

He said: "It is such a sad day for the city, it is a big loss for Derry. I met John a couple of times years ago when he was still involved in politics and he was such a gentleman.

Joe Gallagher

"He loved Derry and he loved people and that came across when you talked to him.

"He will always be remembered as a champion of civil rights and as a peacemaker and he will be sadly missed by everyone."

Hume's legacy spread far beyond his home city.

Donacha Keane, who is from west Cork on his first visit to Derry, said even in the part of Ireland farthest from Northern Ireland, John Hume was a name everyone knew.

He said: "I have to say Derry is completely different to what I imagined and I suppose that had a lot to do with John Hume.

Donnacha Keane

"I would only have been a teenager when the Troubles were going on and to be honest, it didn't mean much to us but even a teenager I was aware of John Hume and I think that was true of most people."

While John Hume is recognised around the world as the architect of the peace process and as the broker of the Good Friday Agreement, in Derry, he is also recognised as the man who did so much to create job opportunities in one of the UK's unemployment black spots.

Claire McElhinney said the people of the city have much to thank John Hume for.

She said: "John Hume helped so many people in the city, he brought so much work and investment to Derry. He was a great advocated for Derry and brought large companies like Seagate here that has given employment to so many.

Claire McElhinney

"I really don't think the city would not be what it is today without John Hume, we have so much to thank him for - his work in bringing peace, civil rights and jobs.

"It is a sad day for Derry and one of the saddest things is that because of coronavirus he won't get the funeral he deserves but he will never be forgotten."

Brigid McAteer said that while John Hume will be remembered far and wide for his contribution to peace, in his own city he will never be forgotten for establishing the credit union.

"People in Derry take the credit union for granted but what few people know is that John Hume set up the credit union in Derry," she recalled.

"This meant that for the first time, families like my own could get a loan. Banks didn't want to know people like us because my father was unemployed, same as the majority of men in this city 50 years ago, but the credit union would lend money to anybody who was a regular saver.

"I heard an interview John Hume was giving years and years ago and whoever he was talking to asked him what he considered his greatest achievement and John said it was starting the credit union in Derry.

"I just thought that showed the calibre of the man John Hume was, he cared so much about the ordinary working class man in the street.

"Before his illness took a real hold of him, John would walk around these streets and everybody knew he wasn't well but they looked out for him, made sure he was okay."

John Hume helped Derry's people through their most difficult days. In his latter days, its people looked after him.

And now they will never forget him.