John Hume’s peace prizes to be exhibited at Derry’s Guildhall this weekend

Three treasured peace prizes awarded to John Hume during his lifetime will go on display at Derry’s Guildhall on Saturday.

The former SDLP leader was the only person in history to be awarded the Nobel, Martin Luther King Jnr and Mahatma Gandhi peace prizes in 1998, 1999 and 2002 respectively.

A few months after Mr Hume's death in August 2020, his wife Pat presented the awards to the people of Derry.

Before her death in 2021, she announced at a ceremony that she believed “it is right for the people of Derry to have the opportunity to share these peace awards”.

"John accepted them in the name of all the peace-makers who helped nourish the peace process and all the people of Ireland, North and South, nationalist and unionist, who never wavered in their commitment to peace and reconciliation,” she said.

”Although John built alliances for peaceful change in Ireland, at Westminster, in Brussels and in Washington DC, he always remained rooted in Derry.”

This weekend, an exhibition celebrating the former Foyle MP will launch at Guildhall.

Saturday's event will also include a panel discussion and guest speakers including Derry City and Strabane Mayor Sandra Duffy, current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and members of Mr Hume's family, among others.

There will further be a musical performance from the forthcoming Beyond Belief stage production which honours the late politician’s life.

The musical drama will premiere in full in April to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"We all need reminders of what people like John Hume have achieved," the chairman of the John and Pat Hume Foundation, Sean Farren, told BBC Radio Foyle.

"What their contribution to public life has been so that it can become an inspiration to people in their generation - we all need that strong, clear leadership in our political life."

Last month, a portrait of John Hume was also unveiled in Westminster.

It was created by critically acclaimed Northern Ireland artist, Colin Davidson.

Colum Eastwood said: “The enormous contribution that John made to peace here and his lasting legacy has been fondly remembered and immortalised in everything from sculptures to paintings and stage performances.

“When he was first elected in 1983 the North was embroiled in turmoil and by the time he retired things had changed unimaginably — largely due to his efforts. It’s fitting that his contribution to achieving peace on this island will be permanently recognised at Westminster.”

A founding member of the Social and Democratic Labour Party, Mr Hume is widely regarded as one of the most important figures in the recent history of Ireland, a man who helped create the political climate that brought an end to the Troubles, and an architect of the Good Friday Agreement.