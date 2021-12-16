John Kyle goes independent after quitting PUP over ‘differing approaches’ to NI Protocol

Belfast councillor Dr John Kyle has resigned from the Progressive Unionist Party, claiming “differing approaches” with the party on how to respond to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Belfast councillor said he will continue as an independent unionist on the City Council.

Dr Kyle said he has been having conversations with the party for many months regarding the protocol, but said “we respectfully but strongly differ on how best to address these problems”.

In a statement on Thursday, the PUP said the Titanic councillor tendered his resignation citing his recent media appearances talking of the benefits of the NI Protocol.

It is also understood the councillor has been speaking with the Ulster Unionist Party in recent weeks. He has not responded to requests for comment and did not address UUP links in his statement.

"I have today stepped down from membership of the Progressive Unionist Party. This is because we do not agree on how to respond to the serious problems arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol,” said Dr Kyle.

"We have discussed our differing approaches over many months and it is clear that while we agree that the Northern Ireland Protocol has created major difficulties for Northern Ireland and has critically undermined the Good Friday Agreement, we respectfully but strongly differ on how best to address these problems.

"My own view, shared by many other unionists, is that we need a twin track approach that seeks fundamental reform of the Protocol while looking to exploit opportunities created by Northern Ireland’s unique position.

"I will continue in my role on Belfast City Council as an Independent Unionist.

In its statement, the PUP said the councillor’s “personal opinions were differing from the party”, a reference to comments Dr Kyle made to the BBC’s The View programme last month, in which he highlighted the advantages of the Northern Ireland Protocol if it was reworked.

He told The View at the time there was potential in the protocol if fundamental changes were made, after which it could offer “unique advantages”.

However, the party swiftly rebuked the intervention and said his comments were “not the position of the party” and reiterated that the Northern Ireland Protocol “must go”.

"Councillor John Kyle has tendered his resignation from the Progressive Unionist party,” the PUP said.

“Recent media appearances have shown how his personal opinions were differing from the Party police that we had laid out, but we had hoped John would stay within the party and carry on the work for his community as a member of the Progressive Unionist Party.

“Unfortunately that is not the case.

“Dr Kyle has been a valued member of the party for many years.

“Undoubtedly this is not a situation we welcome but we do wish John well and thank him for all his endeavours on behalf of our party and his service to the community.”

Dr Kyle’s was deputy leader of the party. His departure leaves party leader Billy Hutchinson as the only PUP representative on Belfast City Council. The party has one other councillor, Russell Watton at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Responding to his resignation, SDLP MP Claire Hanna retweeted a Twitter post from the academic and commentator Duncan Morrow praising Dr Kyle for his “decency and integrity”.

Commentator Alex Kane described Dr Kyle as “one of the most thoughtful, genuine political voices it has been my pleasure to know. And a thoroughly decent man, too.”