John Major: NI Protocol was ‘one of the worst’ negotiations in recent history

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major during his keynote speech at the Institute for Government, central London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Conservative former Prime Minister Sir John Major has described the Northern Ireland Protocol as “arguably one of the worst” negotiations in recent history.

In a stinging attack on the current Prime Minister, Sir John also said Boris Johnson should resign from office if he has broken lockdown laws over parties held in Downing Street.

Sir John delivered a speech to the Institute for Government think tank on Thursday, and accused the government of feeling it “need not obey the rules”.

His comments came as the Metropolitan Police investigate 12 gatherings that took place at Downing Street.

When asked by the media if he thought Boris Johnson lied about the implications of Brexit, Sir John mentioned the protocol and described it as “arguably one of the worst pieces of negotiation we have seen in recent history”.

He added: “It is causing an enormous amount of trouble.

“Whether anyone deliberately misled about that I can't say - certainly they were mistaken.

“But it does help if you sign treaties if you understand them before you sign them.”

It comes just a week after Paul Givan resigned as First Minister as part of the DUP’s protest against the protocol, which sees Northern Ireland remain in the EU Single Market resulting in checks on goods coming here from Great Britain.

During his speech, Sir John warned that attempts to excuse the breaking of lockdown laws by No 10 is undermining trust in government and politics.

He said the "foolish behaviour" and "evasive" tactics of ministers are having a "corrosive" effect on the UK's democracy.

"At No 10, the Prime Minister and officials broke lockdown laws," stated Sir John.

"Brazen excuses were dreamed up. Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable. Ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible - making themselves look gullible or foolish.

"Collectively, this has made the Government look distinctly shifty, which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity. No Government can function properly if its every word is treated with suspicion."

Sir John, a longstanding critic of Boris Johnson, said such conduct reflects a wider decline in standards in recent years.

"Trust in politics is at a low ebb, eroded by foolish behaviour, leaving a sense of unease about how our politics is being conducted. Too often, ministers have been evasive, and the truth has been optional.

"When ministers respond to legitimate questions with pre-prepared soundbites, or half-truths, or misdirection, or wild exaggeration, then respect for government and politics dies a little more.

"Misleading replies to questions invite disillusion. Outright lies breed contempt.

"In our democracy, we are able to speak truth to power. But if democracy is to be respected, power must also speak truth to the people. And yet, in recent years, they have not been doing so."