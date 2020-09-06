John McAreavey and wife Tara announce baby joy

John McAreavey and his wife Tara have announced that they are expecting a baby.

The pair announced the news on Twitter alongside photos of them on holiday in Donegal.

"Great few days exploring Donegal with Tara and bump!" Mr McAreavey wrote on Twitter.

John and Tara tied the knot in a private ceremony in Co Kildare in September 2016. John's uncle, who is the Bishop of Dromore, officiated at the couple's wedding.

John McAreavey and new wife Tara

Both chartered accountants, John and Tara Brennan met in Galway just a week after a 'Match for Michaela' event in Belfast's Casement Park.

Speaking to the Irish Catholic magazine in 2017 about meeting Tara for the first time, John said he had found new happiness with his second wife.

"Tara was the first girl that I had spoken to since Michaela. There was just something there, there was a spark there, it was completely innocent on both sides. We got on very well and she told me a bit about herself and vice versa, and so we exchanged numbers," he said.

"No girl dreams about getting married to a young man who has been married before and whose wife has been tragically murdered. There is no guide to go by because nobody knows what it is like, but our guiding thing was our love and that is what prevailed."