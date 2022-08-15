John McAreavey and wife Tara share baby news

John McAreavey and his wife Tara are expecting their second child.

John McAreavey has said he and his wife Tara are expecting their second child.

Celebrating his birthday over the weekend, Mr McAreavey received congratulations from his followers as he also shared news of the couple's baby, a sibling for their son James.

"Lovely birthday weekend with @tara_mcareavey , James and bump," he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The couple welcomed their first child in December 2020.

Posting a picture of the couple and their new arrival on social media, John said: “Let the adventures begin James.”

John and Tara married in September 2016. John’s first wife Michaela Harte was tragically murdered in Mauritius in 2011, aged just 27.

The two were on their honeymoon when she was killed in their hotel room.

Along with Michaela's family, Mr McAreavey continues to lead a campaign to bring her killers to justice, but so far no-one has been convicted over her death.

In June, a video emerged on social media that appeared to show a group of people mocking the murder of Ms McAreavey.

It prompted outcry in Northern Ireland and beyond, as well as across the political spectrum. Mr McAreavey later tweeted that "Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity" and that "hate can hurt but never win".