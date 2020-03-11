John McDowell elected new Church of Ireland primate

John McDowell has been elected as the new Anglican Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland.

Bishop McDowell, 64, succeeds Archbishop Richard Clarke who retired in February.

He will take up the post on April 28.

The 64-year-old has served as Bishop of Clogher in the Church of Ireland since for the past nine years and was ordained in 1996.

He is currently Chairman of the Church of Ireland’s Commission for Christian Unity and Dialogue.

'I am overwhelmed by the confidence which my fellow bishops have placed in me to fill this ancient office," he said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with them in the time to come and to serving the people of the Diocese of Armagh and the Church of Ireland in whatever way I can," he said.

The Church of Ireland said he will be 106th in the succession of abbots, bishops and archbishops of Armagh since St Patrick.

Archbishop Eamon Martin offered his congratulations. "I am delighted with the news that Bishop John McDowell has been elected as the new Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh.

"I wish Bishop John my sincere congratulations and assurance of my prayers," he said.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt Rev Dr William Henry, said he looks forward to working with Bishop McDowell.

"“Presbyterians will be familiar with the commitment that Bishop John has shown in is various appointments, not least as President of the Irish Council of Churches, of which PCI is a member.

"I very much look forward to working with him, as one of Ireland’s Church Leaders, and in the unending task of proclaiming the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ in this land."