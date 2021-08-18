John Paul Nugent quad bike death leaves Dungannon community ‘heartbroken’

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a quad bike crash at a property in Dungannon on Tuesday.

John Paul Nugent died after the incident at around 7.45pm in the Galbally area of the Co Tyrone town.

Emergency services including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the single vehicle collision on the Altaglushan Road.

According to police the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, local Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGuigan said Mr Nugent was the first cousin to his wife.

"When you get the phone call, you are literally stunned when the name was said. While your mind tells you you’ve heard right, you just think it is not right,” he said.

"He works with quads, he works with bikes. It just didn’t seem real but unfortunately it was very real.”

Mr McGuigan said the man was on the quad bike when he collided with the corner of a wall. He described the scene as “horrendous”, as emergency services attempted to save the man.

"There was a lot of young people gathered round the lane and field. It was just sort of an eerie silence,” he added.

"He was very popular and was a lad very good at what he did. He travelled and wasn’t long back from being in Australia

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to his immediate family and partner and to his friends throughout the area. It is a tragic loss. I would also thank the emergency services who attended him.”

A post-mortem is expected to be completed on Thursday, with Mr McGuigan adding the family is anticipating a funeral service will take place for Mr Nugent on Monday.

DUP councillor Frances Burton said it was tragic for the man’s family, as she passed on her condolences.

"The local area here in Dungannon has been hit by so much heartbreak in the last number of weeks and now we have another family distraught and heartbroken,” she said.

“I know the local community is shocked by this loss and I want to send my thoughts and prayers to this man’s family and friends.

"It is a rural community and I know they will come together to support his family in the difficult days ahead.”