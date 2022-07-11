John Steele: Funeral details released for man who died in Larne bonfire fall

Funeral details have been released for father-of-two John Steele who died after falling from a bonfire in Larne.

Funeral Times says Mr Steele who died “suddenly” is the dearly loved son of Jackie and Artie and dear father to Caitlyn and Macy-Lee.

A service for Mr Steele will be held on Thursday July 14 at 2pm in his home in Lindara Drive in Larne before moving to Larne Cemetery.

The death notice added: “He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving family.”

Mr Steele fell to his death from the top of a 50-foot pyre in Antiville on Saturday night.

The pyre was subsequently dismantled, however, the much larger Craigyhill bonfire is awaiting official confirmation it broke a world record for the highest bonfire ever built. The Craigyhill builders said they finished it in memory of Mr Steele.

A JustGiving webpage was set up on Sunday with the aim of gathering money to help his family pay for the funeral.

The rising total currently stands at around £7,000.