John Traynor, Ballycastle man who died in Carrickfergus work accident, ‘a very, very popular individual’

Police at the scene at Knockagh Road in Carrickfergus

Victim: John Traynor from Ballycastle, who lost his life in the accident

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a workplace incident in Carrickfergus yesterday morning.

The victim, named locally as John Traynor, is reported to have died at the scene after becoming trapped underneath heavy machinery. He was in his early forties.

Emergency services including the air ambulance attended the scene on the town’s Knockagh Road, which remained closed for most of the day.

Police said the death of Mr Traynor, who was from Ballycastle, was not being treated as suspicious. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Causeway Coast and Glens independent councillor Padraig McShane, who knew the victim well, passed on his condolences.

“In terms of the construction industry, it’s a massive blow, but far more so for his family,” he told this newspaper.

“He was a very, very popular individual throughout the north Antrim area.

“He was known in many circles and was involved in groups and societies. [He had a] great work ethic. He was fantastic with his hands and was particularly good with construction and electrical engineering.”

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said she was “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr Traynor’s passing.

“This man was from the Ballycastle area and was well known locally,” she added.

“My heart goes out to his family and friends after receiving this heart-breaking news. My thoughts are with them.

“I’m sure the community in Ballycastle will support this man’s family in the difficult days, weeks and months to come.

“I’d ask that they rally around them and help in any way they can while also giving them appropriate space to grieve.”

Mid and East Antrim DUP councillor Marc Collins also passed on his condolences to Mr Traynor’s family.

He wrote online: “I’ve been informed of the heart-breaking news that a man has sadly lost his life as a result of this incident.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved at such a difficult time.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all of the emergency services, including the air ambulance crew, for all their efforts.”

Alliance Party MLA Stewart Dickson and UUP MLA John Stewart also paid their respects to Mr Traynor’s family and thanked the emergency services workers who tried to save his life.