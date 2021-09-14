Johnny Shields' school unaware of pupil’s previous bids to take own life, coroner told

Details about his education at Abbey Grammar revealed how the teenager had been a victim of bullying by ‘Student X’, including a threat with a hurley stick at the end of Year 8. Stock photo

The principal of a Newry grammar school has told a coroner’s court that his school was “thwarted” from “ensuring the welfare” of a suicidal student due to a lack of information from the family on previous attempts on his own life.

However, early school concerns were raised in the first weeks of Johnny Shields (14) attending Abbey Christian Brothers’ Grammar School over the tragic Asperger’s student who ended his life three years later.

Banbridge coroner’s court heard on Tuesday that a pastoral care note had been made in September 2014 of “keeping an eye on” the Year 8 student.

Principal Sean Sloan, who became headmaster after the pupil’s death, told the court that difficulties said to have arisen in the home and personal life of the teenager, potentially over being addicted to computers, was never presented to the school.

The headmaster alluded to incidents made known to the school only after the death of the boy, including overdoses of tablets, self-harming with razor blades and misuse of a nail gun misfiring twice under the influence of vodka.

If the incidents had been made known, he said he could have allowed the school to generate a welfare plan around the student.

On November 6, 2017, the then Year 11 student, from Creggan Road, Mountnorris, was pronounced dead at Daisy Hill Hospital, the day he was due to return to school from mid-term break.

Details about his education at Abbey Grammar revealed how the teenager had been a victim of bullying by ‘Student X’, including a threat with a hurley stick at the end of Year 8.

The court heard that the pupil’s father, Declan, a joiner, had undergone a long-term security plan at home to put anything he felt was dangerous under lock and key, including his work tools.

This was done after the Shields family said they were given advice by a consultant, Dr Lisheen Cassidy following suicide attempts by their son including a “misfired nail gun”.

Coroner Anne-Louise Toal was told that the school was not told of the suicide attempts or self-harming incidents, as Mr Shields said he was advised not to. His son also did not want the school to know.

“Dr Cassidy said to keep it to yourselves, we did what we were advised to do,” said Mr Shields. “We didn’t even tell our own family. We had no other support.”

The boy’s mother, Kate Shields, a manager with the Southern Health Trust, said her son had found that some of the classes at school were being taught too slowly, particularly maths, and that he had become frustrated and would walk around on his own.

The court heard that Dr Cassidy had diagnosed the student with an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) diagnosis of highly functioning Asperger’s in August 2017.

On September 11, 2017 Mrs Shields had a meeting with Catriona O’Hare, then head of middle school, about her son’s ASD. She said she did not want her son to know she had contacted the school as it would have angered him.

Mrs Shields had given permission to Mrs O’Hare to speak to Johnny about ASD which she did the following day.

The following evening Johnny attempted to overdose. Mrs Shields said that she felt the two were connected.

“He didn’t like people talking about him, he wanted them to talk to him,” said the mother.

Mrs O’Hare told the court on cross examination by the school’s counsel, Kevin Magill, that if she had been made aware of previous suicide attempts that she would not have met with Johnny on September 12 and would have highlighted the student as a “child at risk” to senior staff as “duty bound” by the Education Authority.

Margaret Lane, a teacher at the school for 24 years and the boy’s form teacher in junior school, described him as a “respectful, thoughtful and courteous young person”.

Mrs Lane said however that she’d never initiated contact with Mrs Shields about bullying concerns and did not have her email address.

She added that she would have returned phone calls made by Mrs Shields. She said “on reflection” she could have been more proactive in contacting the Shields family.

Student X, who was identified as being part of Johnny’s peer group, was given detention and later suspended as a Year 8 student over bullying allegations against a fellow pupil.

The suspension, Mrs Lane said was a rare one and showed how serious the matter was, which led to a review of the school’s bullying policy.

In May 2017, Mrs Shields told the school that her son did not want to get out of bed and attend school. His attendance rate had gone from 93% from Year 8 to Year 10, to 47% in Year 11.

He told Mrs Lane he was “fed up with school” though this was not followed up with his parents. The form teacher described her thoughts on a move to St Paul’s High School, Camlough, where his primary school friends were, as “daft” at that stage of his education journey.

Asked by family legal representative Nick Scott if she had noted any suggestion that Johnny wanted to end his life, she replied “absolutely not” but she regretted in hindsight not making more contact with his family.