Johnson slammed over Libyan PM meeting

Boris Johnson has been accused of “betrayal” after a meeting with Libya’s interim Prime Minister ended with no mention of compensating victims of Gaddafi sponsored IRA terrorism.

Mr Johnson met with Abdulhamid Dabaiba in Downing Street on Thursday, but there was anger from victims’ groups when the issue of compensation appeared to be ignored.

A press release from 10 Downing Street said Mr Johnson had addressed ongoing security concerns in Libya, the opening of the Libyan National Oil Corporation’s European hub in London and the return of an ancient Greek statue.

Although it received no mention in the release, Downing Street sources said the issue of Libya state-sponsored terrorism and the UK’s push for justice and reparations was discussed at the meeting.

The government has consistently refused to use £12bn of frozen Libyan assets in the UK and maintain that it is a matter for the North African state.

Kenny Donaldson, the spokesman for Innocent Victims United, said it was time for the “betrayal” to end.

"The Prime Minister needs to catch a grip and fast, the UK State is becoming a cold house for innocent victims/survivors of terrorism, the policy direction followed by the UK Government has consistently meant that innocent victims/survivors of terrorism have been relegated to the status of collateral damage,” he said.

Jonathan Ganesh from the Docklands Victims Association quoted a 2018 letter he received from Mr Johnson during his time as Foreign Secretary, in which he said it was “a moral imperative” to secure justice for the victims.

“It’s terrible, it’s an appalling situation where the Prime Minister of Libya turns up to London and Boris Johnson has an opportunity to fight for his citizens and he chooses, allegedly, to discuss trade and business.

“I find it abhorrent...what’s a Prime Minister for if he’s not going to fight for you?”

A Government spokesperson said there was “profound sympathy” for UK victims of Gaddafi sponsored terrorism.

“Providing compensation for the actions of the Qadhafi regime, separate from the UK-funded support that has already been made available for victims of the Troubles, is the responsibility of the Libyan State.

“We continue to press the Libyan authorities to address the Libyan State’s historic responsibility for the Qadhafi regime’s support for the IRA.”