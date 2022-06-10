Jolene Clifford: PSNI issue appeal for missing north Belfast teen

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in the north Belfast area on Monday.

Jolene Clifford was last seen in the Antrim Road area of the city in the early hours of Monday, June 6 and is described as being approximately 4'11" tall, of medium build and was wearing a grey body warmer over a blue T-shirt, navy shorts and grey trainers.

Officers would ask Jolene or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact them at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 46 06/06/22.