Jordan Kennedy charged with murder of his mum Emma Jane McParland in south Belfast flat

The woman's body was found in a flat in Haywood Avenue, Belfast. Picture from Google

Police and forensic officers at the scene of deathr in the Haywood Avenue area of south Belfast on April 22nd 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man was remanded into custody today charged with the murder of his mother in south Belfast.

The body of Emma Jane McParland, 39, was found with stab wounds at a flat on Haywood Avenue in the early hours of Wednesday, April 22.

Police charged her 21-year-old son, Jordan Kennedy, following a post mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Kennedy, of Haywood Avenue, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court via a video-link from a city centre police station.

He spoke briefly to confirm that he understood the single charge of murdering his mother.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney, said he could connect Kennedy to the alleged offence.

No further details were disclosed, and defence solicitor Adrian Harvey did not question the detective during the hearing.

Mr Harvey also confirmed his client was not seeking bail.

He told the court Kennedy is now in breach of his release on licence for a previous driving offence.

"Papers are being prepared in relation to his recall on that licence, which has 18 months to run," the lawyer added.

District Judge Mark McGarrity remanded Kennedy in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.

In a statement released afterwards, Detective Chief Inspector McCartney said: "My thoughts go out to the victim's family and friends at this tragic time.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Haywood Avenue at around 1.30am (on Wednesday) and saw or heard anything suspicious to contact detectives from the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 106 22/04/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.