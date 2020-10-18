Josh Fletcher (18) killed after car he was driving collides with cow in Lisburn

A teenager has died after the car he was driving collided with a cow.

General view of PSNI officers at the scene on the Moira Road, Lisburn where 18 year old Josh Fletcher died in the early hours of Sunday 18th October. Photo by Press Eye.

A man killed in a car crash during the early hours of Sunday morning in Lisburn has been named as 18-year-old Josh Fletcher from Moira.

The crash happened on the Moira Road at around 3am.

Sergeant Jonny Mackenzie said: “Josh was the driver of a car which left the road after colliding with a cow at around 3am on Sunday morning and sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

"We are currently conducting a number of follow up enquiries into the collision and the road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

“Josh was travelling in the direction of Moira, between the junctions with the Bushfield Road and the Moyrusk Road when the collision took place, and I would ask anyone who travelled along this stretch of road in the time leading up to the collision to contact police with any information or dash-cam footage they may have.

"Please call on 101 quoting reference number 227 18/10/20.”