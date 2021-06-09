Joshua Griggs mum says love for son brings comfort after Tyrone GAA player’s death in Banbridge crash

The mother of a popular and talented Co Tyrone GAA player who died following a road traffic collision has told how he has “so loved” by everyone and it was helping to bring them comfort.

Joshua Griggs, who was from Newmills, died in the accident near Banbridge.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm on Tuesday near the Foxleigh Fields area. Police confirmed the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, the teenager, known to his friends and family as Josh, had been travelling as part of a summer job to raise money for his university studies.

The up-and-coming footballer was a member of Brackaville Owen Roes GFC and was recently named the club’s 2020 Reserve Player of the Year.

A past pupil of Cookstown High School, Josh is survived by his parents Andy and Royanne, younger brother Nick and wider family circle.

Posting on social media, Royanne said her son was “just so special and loved”.

She added: “Josh was so loved by everyone and that is bringing us comfort.”

His school extended its sympathies and condolences to the family.

https://www.facebook.com/299524830157702/posts/3818459544930862/?d=n

In a Facebook post, Cookstown High said: “The entire school community is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and untimely death of our past pupil, Joshua.

"Joshua was a student who was liked and respected by everyone, peers and staff alike. He was popular, friendly, modest and nothing was ever too much for him.

"He involved himself, and excelled, in all sports and house activities with enthusiasm and motivation. His passion for sport was amazing, and he never left a room without a smile, a thanks, or a bye. He was a likeable young man with the loveliest smile.

"Joshua will be greatly missed by his many friends at the school. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Griggs family at this time.”

Among those also offering their condolences was Fermanagh and South Tyrone Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew, who described the news as “heartbreaking”.

“Thinking of all of you, and friends and family. Absolutely devastating news,” she wrote.

Many others shared their grief about the loss of the young man.

One tribute read: “Just tragic. So devastating for the club, his friends and his poor family. So involved in the community and he will be sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers for all who grieve his loss.”

Another wrote: “This is the saddest news that any parent can get.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Josh was a lovely lad and will be sorely missed by his friends both on and off the field. God bless Josh.”

Mid Ulster UUP councillor Robert Colvin, who knows the family, said he was completely devastated when he heard the news.

“My first thought was this cannot be true but sadly it was,” he said. “A young man with his whole life in front of him doing so well in his sport and loved by everyone. Across the community people are shaken and heartbroken with grief for this much loved family.

“My thoughts and prayers for Andy, Royanne, Nick and the family circle for strength and peace and comfort as they are lifted up by their friends and wider community as we share their grief at this time of profound sadness.”

Barrie Holmes from Mid-Ulster Athletic Club added: “It was a great shock to learn of the sudden death, due to an accident at his summer job, of Josh Griggs, older brother of our esteemed member Nick.

“Josh had an outstanding athletic talent and took part in his younger days in our Star Track Summer Camp but his talent took him to Gaelic football, where I understand he was a rising star.

“He will be greatly missed. Our sincere condolences go to Nick, his mother and father and the wider family circle.”

Michael R J Wilson, chairman of Tyrone Somme Memorial Association, also extended his condolences to the Griggs family.

“It is with great sorrow that I have to report the death of our friend Andy Griggs’ son Josh in an accident yesterday.

“Andy was a good friend to the TSMA and we will never forget his help and kindness to all our members who attended the Somme in 2016. The devastating loss of a child is unbearable to comprehend and my thoughts and prayers are with the Griggs family at this awful time.”

Police appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101, quoting reference 845 of 08/06/21.