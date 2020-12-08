Journalists protest: Loyalist paramilitary death threats to reporters condemned

Solidarity: The National Union of Journalists protest in Writers’ Square, Belfast, in support of journalists under threat from paramilitaries

Socially-distanced demonstrations have been held by journalists in solidarity with colleagues under threat.

It comes after threats were issued against a number of journalists by loyalist paramilitaries in recent weeks.

Reporters working for the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life have been threatened.

The breakaway South East Antrim UDA is being linked to the latest threat, following a spate of similar incidents earlier this year.

Meanwhile Sunday World journalist Patricia Devlin has spoken out after receiving a threat targeting her baby son.

Members of the National Union of Journalists held socially-distanced protests in Belfast and Londonderry yesterday.

At both demonstrations in Writer's Square in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter and at Derry's Guildhall, a minute's silence was also held in memory of murdered Northern Ireland journalists Lyra McKee and Martin O'Hagan.

Due to coronavirus regulations, many expressed solidarity with the demonstrations on social media, using the hashtag #standupforjournalism.

NUJ Belfast and district chair Robin Wilson commented: "The NUJ in Northern Ireland has already buried two members. I was a former colleague of Martin O'Hagan and part of the guard of honour at the funeral of Lyra McKee last year.

"We say: no more Martin O'Hagans; no more Lyra McKees."

In Derry Square, an NUJ spokesperson said: "The nature of some of the threats against our members has been horrendous.

"We have seen the same level of intimidation in some other countries.

"Everywhere it arises, we have to stand up against it."