Journalists' union in fresh appeal over Lyra McKee murder

Plea: Seamus Dooley said it is ‘vital’ that Lyra’s killers are brought to justice

The National Union of Journalists has called on witnesses with new information about the murder of Lyra McKee to come forward ahead of the second anniversary of her killing.

The union's assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley said it was fitting that public buildings across Northern Ireland be lit up in rainbow colours this weekend, but that the greatest tribute to Lyra would be the arrest and prosecution of those involved in her murder.

He was speaking as 8,000 letters from the McKee family, appealing for witnesses to share what they know, are delivered to homes in Derry.

Lyra was shot dead by a New IRA gunman during a riot in the Creggan on April 18, 2019.

Mr Dooley said he saluted "the steadfast determination" of the McKees and Lyra's partner Sara Canning.

"We hope that the second anniversary will prompt witnesses to come forward with new information," he said.

"In the immediate aftermath of the killing there was a climate of fear and intimidation in Derry, but it is vital that those responsible for the killing of a brave, talented and courageous journalist are brought to justice."

He added: "It is fitting that in Derry on Sunday public buildings will be lit up in rainbow colours and there will be many tributes to Lyra's remarkable legacy.

"That is as it should be, but the greatest tribute to Lyra would be the arrest and prosecution of all those responsible for her killing."

The 29-year-old writer was a regular contributor to the Belfast Telegraph.

NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet said: "Lyra wrote eloquently of the need to protect the hard won peace which followed the Good Friday Agreement and was acutely aware of the need to encourage people away from violence.

"At this time, her voice and her fine journalism is sorely missed."

In a statement, PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy said: "The investigation into the murder of Lyra still remains very active and I would like to thank the community for their incredible response throughout our investigation.

"I want to re-state the commitment of the police service to work with the community as we collectively seek to release communities from the influence of terrorists."