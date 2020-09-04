Joy as Rory McIlroy and Erica welcome baby girl 'and love of our lives'

Golfing star tells of his delight over birth of little Poppy

Golfing superstar Rory McIlroy has said becoming a dad is "probably the best part of being a human being" after he and wife Erica Stoll announced the birth of a baby daughter.

The 31-year-old Co Down man has been inundated with messages of congratulations from the sporting and showbiz world on the birth of his daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who entered the world on Monday.

He shared the news on social media with a black and white photo, describing her as the "absolute love of our lives". He said mother and baby were "doing great" and thanked the medical staff.

He told reporters yesterday: "To go from not having met this person to having unconditional love for them from one minute to the next, there's nothing like it in the world."

The golfer and his wife had kept the pregnancy secret, but the cat was let out of the bag accidentally last weekend by golf commentator Steve Sands.

Speaking yesterday, McIlroy told how "amazing" it felt to become a parent.

"You see other people having kids and babies, and you'll say congratulations and you're happy for them, but you don't really know how it feels," he said.

"Now that I do, anyone that I know that has a child, there's so much more admiration for the mother, what they go through, and it's just amazing. You feel like you get to know your baby while she's still in her mother's belly.

"It's probably the best part of being a human being."

McIlroy has now experienced leaving his daughter and wife for the first time to begin preparations for his FedEx Cup defence in Atlanta.

"I didn't want to leave," he said. "It was just hard to leave, really hard to leave. But at the end of the day life doesn't stop. Life moves on. I know that Erica is surrounded by her family, and my mum and dad are just around the corner, so she's got all the help she needs, so I felt a little more comfortable being able to go.

"We got her home yesterday (Wednesday). It's nice in the hospital. You've got so much help and all the nurses are around and they did a phenomenal job. You don't appreciate that side of things, as well. And then you're handed your child and they're like, 'see you later', and they don't come with an instruction manual.

"Look, every parent has to sort of go through it, and we're going through it."

McIlroy said he and Erica went through names of flowers when they talked about naming their first child. But once Poppy came up, it stuck.

"We just really love the name. We were sort of trying to go through a lot of the flower names, Rose, Iris, all those things.

"My mum is a Rosie, so we were sort of like: 'That might not work'. We wanted to go with something that was pretty unique, maybe more common back where I'm from, but we landed on Poppy and we loved it."

McIlroy told reporters that it's already been the best week of his life, and to win the FedEx Cup would be the "icing on the cake", but that becoming a dad had given him a "different perspective".

"The trials and tribulations of what goes on out on the course don't really seem to matter that much, so you can sort of let it just slide off you a little bit more and not be as reactive to your mistakes and know that this is important and it's your career, but at the end of the day you get to go home to your family, which is the most important thing," he said.