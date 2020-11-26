Joy for BBC couple Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips with baby on the way

DJ Connor and TV presenter Holly share news

Christmas has come early for BBC couple Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips with the news that they're expecting their first child.

TV star Holly and her Radio Ulster DJ husband shared the good tidings during his radio show yesterday.

Introducing the Breakfast sports presenter as 'Mrs H/Mrs P', the 38-year-old Co Armagh man told the audience that "this is the woman I'm having a baby with".

His 34-year-old wife had called in during a segment of the mid-morning weekday show when listeners are asked to share a time when they were "absolutely mortified".

"I asked you to come on the show today because your story is amazing," Connor said.

His wife then shared the details of an embarrassing encounter earlier this week.

"My tyre got a puncture yesterday and, as you mentioned, I am expecting, so there was a little bit of a panic situation anyway," she revealed.

"To make matters worse, in the back of the car I have everything right now - I've got a table in there, the whole works - and I couldn't work out if I had a spare tyre or not because, obviously, I couldn't lift up the dining room table.

"I thought, I know the guy who serviced my car last - Martin - will know.

"So I rang Martin in a complete tizz.

"I said: 'Martin, I'm so sorry, I should know the answer to this but I don't know if I have a spare. I've never checked and you serviced it a few weeks ago. Does it have a spare? I'm at the petrol station here'."

Unfortunately, it transpired that Holly had called the wrong Martin.

"And he said: 'I think you've got the wrong Martin, this is Martin from the BBC'," Holly revealed.

It turns out the Martin in question is one of the senior producers in the BBC who Holly admitted she doesn't "know that well".

She added: "I was slightly embarrassed. I don't think he was too impressed."

Holly, who's originally from Greyabbey in Co Down, and the Jonesborough man met when they were both together at Downtown Radio and Cool FM before landing jobs with the BBC.

Connor proposed at Edinburgh Castle three years ago and they were married in a ceremony in the Algarve in June 2018.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph last year, Holly, who went to Regent House in Newtownards, while Connor attended Abbey Grammar School in Newry, said she was a big supporter of integrated education.

"When it comes to children of our own one day we wouldn't want to choose between schools based on religion," she said.

"People don't have to in England or Wales, and we don't think they should have to in Northern Ireland either."