Joy for Daithi Mac Gabhann as Belfast boy makes ‘miracle’ trip to Disneyland Paris

Dáithí Mac Gabhann with his dad Mairtin and mum Seph Ni Mheallain outside Stormont

The family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann shared the news the young boy has made it to Disneyland Paris, with users on social media not able to contain their joy for the six-year-old.

Sharing an image of Daithi at the iconic Disneyland castle, his family wrote “DÁITHÍ HAS MADE IT”, also tagging it as a “miracle”.

Daithi, who has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant for five years, recently returned from Newcastle last month having undergone cardiac surgery which could allow him to get back on the waiting list.

His latest medical procedure comes a month after he was removed from the donor list due to issues that made an operation “too high risk” at that stage.

The young boy’s grandfather had been fundraising to give his family a summer to remember following the devastating news, with over £10,000 raised for the family by kind hearted members of the public in order to make his Disneyland dream a reality.

Many took to Twitter to share their joy at the picture of Daithi enjoying his holiday.

UUP MLA Alan Chambers wrote: “Enjoy this adventure young man. Looks like you are! Safe home.”

Shadow Secretary of State Peter Kyle added: “So wonderful. Have a great time.”

Dáithí was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and is increasingly reliant on a wheelchair and oxygen as his long wait for a donor continues.

He has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018.

His story has touched people across Northern Ireland - and prompted a change in the law.

Dáithí was granted the Freedom of Belfast during at ceremony at Belfast City Hall back in June.

In 2021 the Executive approved a soft opt-out legislation drawn up by Robin Swann when he was Health Minister.

Despite being allowed to proceed, Dáithí’s Law was delayed after the collapse of the Executive, before being cleared in Westminster.

The legislation took effect earlier this summer.