Joy of rugby hero Ferris over his new baby daughter

Proud dad: Stephen Ferris with his new daughter

Former Ulster, Ireland and Lions rugby player Stephen Ferris has praised his “hero” wife after they welcomed a baby daughter.

Breaking the happy news of a new addition to the family with his wife Laura McNally, the sports pundit posted social media pictures of him leaving hospital with a car seat and baby in hand, and another in hospital with her.

“My wife and I have welcomed our beautiful baby girl into the world. She is just awesome,” he said.

“(Laura) didn’t have it easy this last week and I’m so proud of how she just soldiered on even when things got chaotic. You’re a hero.

“Thanks to everyone who has sent well-wishes, it really means a lot.”

Former Ireland international Simon Zebo was among many from the rugby world to pass on his congratulations, commenting: “Unreal brother.”

Another ex-Ireland player Peter Stringer added: “Congrats big man.” While TV presenter Lee McKenzie said: “Congratulations to you both. So pleased for you.”

Broadcaster Pete Snodden passed on his own comment saying: “Many congratulations mate delighted for you both.”

Stephen later shared another picture on Twitter as his daughter rested peacefully.

Quick to offer her well-wishes was UTV’s Pamela Ballentine, who said: “What a wee dote. And you look so chuffed. Many congratulations to you both.”

Former Ireland rugby manager Eddie O’Sullivan joked: “Hey big man, I hope this doesn’t mean your punditry is going to go all soft and cuddly also?”

Stephen responded: “You know me Eddie. No chance of that.”