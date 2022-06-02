Jubilee Bank holiday: Northern Ireland supermarket opening hours

Check what time your local supermarket is opening this weekend.

While many revellers getting ready for all the royal excitement may have already stocked up for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ahead, it’s worth noting some of Northern Ireland’s supermarket opening times over the next few days, just in case.

The big-named brands’ Saturday and Sunday hours are set to remain as normal, with some changes due for Friday.

To be on the safe side, it’s always best to double check the opening times for your own specific local store as well.

Tesco

It’s likely that most Tesco shops will open between 8am and 6pm - its usual bank holiday hours. For more detail, check out the opening times of your local Tesco using its store locator tool.

Asda

Going by Asda’s previous bank holiday opening times, it is likely some stores could open from 8am instead of 7am and close at 8pm instead of 10pm or midnight.

You can again check the hours of your local Asda store here.

Sainsbury's

With a small reduction in its usual hours – which are 7am to 11pm – Sainsbury's is expected to open between 7am and 9pm.

Lidl

Lidl is set to open from 8am to 8pm across all its stores, at its normal bank holiday times.