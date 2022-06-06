Jubilee concert’s Ireland flag blunder leaves BBC iPlayer viewers with warning programme is ‘subject to correction’

A BBC programme of the Queen's Jubilee concert is set to be corrected after an Irish tricolour was used to represent Northern Ireland at an event at Buckingham Palace over the weekend.

Viewers watching the recording of Party at the Palace on the BBC’s iPlayer, which took place on Saturday, are being met with a warning before they watch the programme after a blunder concerning flags at the event.

Those watching the recording of the concert are told: "This programme is subject to a correction. During Doc Brown's performance, the Republic of Ireland flag was inadvertently used instead of the Northern Ireland flag."

Read more BBC apologise after Irish tricolour seemingly used to represent Northern Ireland during Platinum Jubilee concert

It's after the corporation apologised for a mistake during a performance by comedian Doc Brown.

He performed a spoke word poem celebrating sport across the UK, during which images were projected onto the screen behind him. They included an England and Wales football badge, a Scottish flag and the Irish tricolour. The performer referred to the “three lions” and then added: “Same with the red dragon, shamrock and thistle".

Social media users poked fun at the incident. A BBC spokesperson later said: “The incorrect flag appeared in a brief montage during Doc Brown’s appearance last night. We apologise for the error and the sequence will be edited on iPlayer.”

The TUV leader Jim Allister hit out at the mistake: “Quite an appalling and wholly disrespectful blunder which contrasts with the professionalism of the range of Jubilee events. The lack of oversight, which permitted such a fundamental affront to this part of the UK, requires both explanation and apology.”

The concert featuring a star-studded line-up was performed in front of the royal family while millions watched from their homes.

Queen and Adam Lambert opened the concert, while Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Mabel and George Ezra later performed to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

But while the celebrities drew plenty of attention, Prince Louis received the most coverage over the weekend of the Jubilee.

The four-year-old, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, stole the show with a series of funny faces that grabbed headlines throughout the UK.