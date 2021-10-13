Judge hits out at betting agencies as Newcastle man avoids jail over fraud

A judge on Wednesday hit out at the sponsoring of televised sporting events by betting agencies who "leech monies" from gambling addicts.

The comments of Judge Geoffrey Miller QC came as he sentenced a 39-year-old recovering gambling addict who spent the bulk of over £13,000 he'd defrauded on online betting sites.

The Downpatrick Crown Court judge said in his "comment from the bench", that he found it "iniquitous that every sporting event on TV seems to be sponsored by one or other of these betting agencies which quite frankly leech monies from people who really find their lives very much diminished".

Describing all addictions, such as gambling, as "a destructive" force, Judge Miller said the underlying cause of Michael McBurney's offending was his addiction. The Co Down man, from Mourne Rise in Newcastle, pleaded guilty to a total of 21 charges of fraud by false representation.

Judge Miller told McBurney had he known of these frauds using the stolen details of a bank card, when he originally sentenced him for a later fraud and blackmail, he would have jailed him. However, an updated presentence report from probation described his engagement in various programmes on his offending and to tackle his addictions, "as exemplary".

The judge added while the custody threshold was clearly passed in the case, given the way he had engaged with authorities, he had decided to suspend his 12-month jail term for two years. McBurney was also ordered to pay £1,000 by way of compensation.