Judge to get guidance after 'inappropriate' remarks

Northern Ireland's Lord Chief Justice is to arrange for guidance to be given to a district judge after concerns were raised earlier this month about comments he made in a case about a man who paid a prostitute for sex.

In a letter to DUP MLA Paul Givan, Sir Declan Morgan acknowledged that comments made by the district judge were "inappropriate".

"I have arranged for the judge to have specific guidance on this issue, and also for a note to issue through our Judicial Studies Branch to all judiciary dealing with such cases," Sir Declan wrote.

In the case, heard at Londonderry, District Judge Ted Magill asked a solicitor for the Public Prosecution Service to "explain to me how it is a criminal offence for two adults to engage in paid for consensual sexual activity?"

"They both engaged in it - he's arrested and spends the night in custody and she's not," the judge said.

The defendant, Daniel Buga (41), of Grove Place in the Carlisle Road area of Derry, pleaded guilty to a single charge of paying for sexual services by a person in a house at Grove Place.

"The facts are he attended with a prostitute, they did engage in sexual activity which he paid for, then, for whatever reason, the police arrived," the magistrate said. "He admits to committing an offence and is arrested.

"She is not despite the fact they both engaged in some sexual consensual activity.

"It is hard for me to wrap my head around that because it means if two people decided to go inside for paid for sex, one is guilty and the other isn't."

In his letter to Sir Declan, Mr Givan - who chairs Stormont's Justice Committee - wrote that "the position affirmed by the Assembly is that prostitution in and of itself is inherently exploitative".

"Individuals who sell sexual services often do so as a result of a lack of choice as opposed to a positive choice on their part," wrote Mr Givan.

"They are in many cases highly vulnerable individuals.

"Sex buyers and individuals selling sexual services do not come from a position of equality."

The judges remarks were criticised at the time by DUP peer Lord Morrow, who sponsored the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Act which made purchase of sexual services here illegal.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last night, Mr Givan praised Sir Declan's response to the concerns both he and Lord Morrow had raised.

"I welcome the fact that the Lord Chief Justice has acted so swiftly in acknowledging that the judge's remarks were inappropriate, and ensuring that the judiciary will be given guidance on these issues."

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, cooperation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors such as intent and excessive violence.