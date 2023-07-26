Judge vows Newtownards courts will not be intimidated after Real UFF graffiti threat

Graffiti with his name and crosshairs was painted on the wall of Newtownards courthouse overnight

A judge has vowed he will not be intimidated after a gang calling itself the Real UFF daubed a threat on Newtownards courthouse.

The threat against Mark Hamill came ahead of a number of cases which were scheduled to be heard at the courthouse on Wednesday morning.

Mr Hamill is one of the longest serving and most senior district judges in Northern Ireland.

The threat was condemned as “absolutely disgraceful”.

Mr Hamill said the incident was “an existential threat to the rule of law in Newtownards” and added: “If anyone thinks that by damaging the court and behaving in this way that the court will be intimidated, I can say this court is not going to be intimidated.”

Local independent councillor Stephen Irvine strongly criticised the threat.

“I completely deplore and condemn the graffiti placed on the court by the drug dealing gang who call themselves the ‘Real UFF’,” he said.

“This attack comes following the gang threatening to ‘shoot and bomb’ women and kids, threatening community workers and elected representatives, engaging in a show of strength in flagrant breach of the Terrorism Act and now threatening our district judge.

“This latest incident is an orchestrated effort by the drug dealing gang to inflame the court in order to negatively interfere with bail applications to be made by some of those on remand for peacefully protesting against the drugs gang.

“The PSNI have facilitated and protected this drugs gang for long enough. When will they finally deal with these criminals and restore law and order?

“They attack property facing the police station, brazenly threaten women and children, parade around in balaclavas and ‘Real UFF’ coats and now believe they can threaten judges without consequence.

“The local loyalist community stand four square behind Judge Hamill and repeat the call for the PSNI to deal with this drug dealing gang of parasites.”

There are around a dozen loyalists appearing in court this morning, charged in connection with removing paramilitary murals from Weavers Grange estate.

Sources claim the graffiti is designed as a crude way of negatively influencing bail applications.

Amnesty International’s Patrick Corrigan said: “This threat is a disgraceful and sinister attempt to intimidate a judge from doing their job.

“Judges and the wider legal profession play a crucial role in upholding the rule of law and defending human rights for all."

SDLP justice spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin said the threat was “absolutely disgraceful” and must be roundly condemned.

"Nobody should be subjected to threats for simply doing their job and any attempt to intimidate a member of our judiciary or influence the rule of law must be treated with the utmost seriousness,” she said.

Ms McLaughlin noted how the legal profession faced threats during the Troubles.

She added: “This threat will evoke painful memories for many people in Northern Ireland, with a number of legal professionals sadly losing their lives during our troubled past.

"My thoughts are with Judge Hamill, his family and anyone who has been affected by this threat.”