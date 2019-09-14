Judge warns milk van thief he faces ‘long time’ in jail

A man who admitted stealing a milk van and driving it so dangerously he injured other road-users has been warned he faces jail (stock photo)

A man who admitted stealing a milk van and driving it so dangerously he injured other road-users has been warned he faces jail.

Judge Patricia Smyth issued the warning to Darren McGrath (24), who appeared at Belfast Crown Court yesterday on offences arising from the theft.

McGrath, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing the Iveco van on January 5 from the Castle Street area and driving it dangerously on roads including Balkan Street and Cavendish Street.

He also admitted aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the van and other vehicles, and also aggravated vehicle taking causing injury to others.

In addition, McGrath admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and failing to give a specimen of blood.

Barrister Sean O'Hare said his client "has been in custody since the date of the offences".

In reply, the judge said: "I have no doubt he has and I have no doubt he will be there for a long time."

McGrath will be sentenced on October 14.