Judith McMullan’s parents ‘devastated’ following motorcyclist’s death in Co Armagh crash

The parents of a woman who died in a Co Armagh crash have been left “absolutely devastated” following the tragic loss of their daughter.

Judith McMullan was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the collision, involving a black Seat Leon car, happened near Markethill on Monday evening.

Paramedics tried to save the 35-year-old, but she was pronounced dead at the scene on Mowhan Road at around 7.45pm.

It’s understood the deceased, who lived in the nearby village of Whitecross, had only recently purchased the motorbike.

DUP MLA William Irwin visited Judith’s heartbroken parents, Sammy and Roberta, this morning.

“They are a close-knit family and of course they are absolutely devastated by the loss of their daughter,” he said.

“They have a strong faith and I have no doubt everyone in the community is going to rally around them during this horrific time.”

The elected representative, whose teenage son Philip died in a drowning accident almost 25 years ago, said he wept as he offered his condolences to the grieving farming family.

“I have lost a child myself, so I have some understanding of what they are going through,” Mr Irwin said.

“Nothing in the world prepares you for the pain and the trauma.

“All we can do is be there for them.

“There is simply no way to put into words the grief they are experiencing following Judith’s untimely and tragic passing.”

The minister of Markethill Presbyterian Church, Rev Norman Smyth, has also offered condolences to Judith’s grieving loved ones.

“It’s an awful shock for any family. And it’s made even more painful given that it’s a young woman who has died,” the clergyman said.

“Our hearts are broken for them.”

A statement from Markethill High School, where Judith’s two sisters teach, extended sympathy to the McMullan family on behalf of the governors, staff and pupils.

“As a school family, we are devastated to learn of the death of Miss Judith McMullan, adored sister of our much-loved colleagues Faith (governor and head of modern foreign languages) and Kirsten (head of English), as a result of a road traffic accident,” it said.

“The McMullan family are an extremely well-known and hugely respected family within this locality and we offer our deepest sympathies and prayerful support to Judith’s parents, Sammy and Roberta, her siblings, Faith (and Fabricio), Linzi (and Simon), Kirsten, and Robert (and Louise), her granny, Sally Edgar, and to Judith’s cherished nieces and nephews as well.

“We also extend our sincere condolences to Judith’s wider family circle and her dear friends at this very difficult time.”

The social media post included a video of a religious song entitled Your Ways Are Higher Than Mine, which it described as “one of our favourite songs performed by Kirsten”.

“So we trust and pray that the steadfast faith of Judith’s family and friends will comfort them in the days, weeks and months ahead,” it concluded.

Local councillor Paul Berry said “it was with horror” that he learned about a bad accident on Monday evening.

He recalled being “stunned” by news of Judith’s death which came as he prayed that everyone involved in the crash would be OK.

“Everyone is shocked by the loss of life in such tragic circumstances,” Mr Berry added.

He described the McMullan family as “very well liked and respected” in the area.

“They have a very strong faith and I have no doubt they will be drawing on that at this very difficult time of deep sorrow,” he said.

“It is devastating for this community and we will all keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

A full police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the crash, including dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1904 31/07/23.