Juice FM to celebrate fifth birthday with pop-up spot for aspiring broadcasters in Belfast

Belfast-based community radio station Juice1038, also known as JuiceFM, is celebrating the extension of its broadcasting license and its fifth anniversary with a pop-up booth this Saturday.

‘The JuiceBox’ will open at Trademarket on Belfast’s Dublin Road to mark the occasion.

Chief executive Shane Pearce described the pop-up location “as a vibrant space dedicated to fostering community engagement, and showcasing local talent”.

Juice FM was set up in 2018 and now Ofcom – the UK communications regulator – has extended the dance music channel’s radio license for an additional five years.

“In a time where many commercial and public service broadcasters are cutting back on local content, Juice has made a bold leap forward by extending its radio license for an additional five years and ramping up its commitment to the local community,” a statement from the station reads.

"The JuiceBox at Trademarket Belfast is a physical embodiment of Juice's commitment to the local community. This dynamic space serves as a hub for creativity, connection, and collaboration.

“One of the primary objectives of The JuiceBox is to cultivate and showcase local talent, and offer aspiring broadcasters the opportunity to get behind the mic, and camera, for the first time.

“Additionally, The JuiceBox will serve as a platform for engaging with the community on various issues and topics that matter to the people of Belfast.

"From hosting panel discussions and debates to organising workshops and educational events, Juice intends to spark conversations and inspire positive change. By amplifying local voices and concerns, the station aims to create a sense of unity and empower the community to make a difference.”

It is expected by organisers that ‘The Juicebox’ will be open at Trademarket for the foreseeable future.

If you’d like to get involved in Juice in any capacity, tap “Get Involved” at JuiceOnAir.com