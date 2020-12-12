Julian Simmons backs Freemasons' idea for a host of daily activities to brighten the gloom

Former UTV celebrity announcer Julian Simmons has teamed up with Age NI and the Freemasons to launch a daily challenge designed to help people lead a happier, more fulfilled life.

The project challenges people to complete a daily activity each day for two weeks, these include taking the time to write a letter to someone you can't be with, planting in the garden or window box, baking or cooking something from scratch - or even playing a game you'd always enjoyed in the past.

Julian's Dad, a Freemason, passed away when he was just 11, and Julian said the organisation reached out with the offer of help for his family at what was a very difficult time.

"The Freemasons immediately reached out to my family and offered great support emotionally, they also offered to support my education by offering me a place in the Freemasons school in Dublin.

"I chose to stay at home but I am grateful for what they offered.

"On a personal level I have certainly found these last months difficult and while a positive mental attitude and plenty of phone calls with friends has helped there are days when it is more difficult than others," he added.

You don't have to be a Freemason to get involved with the Freemason Fortnight Challenge. Visit www.pglantrim.org to get the free brochure.