Julian Smith says PM signed off on Stormont deal and focus should be on drains rather than bridge to Scotland

Infrastructure projects must now be the "priority" in order to improve Northern Ireland's roads, technology and "failing" sewerage system, former Secretary of State Julian Smith has said.

Mr Smith, who was unceremoniously sacked from his position earlier this month, oversaw the restoration of the power-sharing institutions here after a three-year impasse.

In a wide-ranging personal article for the New Statesman, the Conservative MP, who was replaced in Belfast by Brandon Lewis, addressed a number of issues, including same-sex marriage and abortion.

Also - writing in the Spectator - dismissed a suggestion the Prime Minister may have been "blindsided" by the New Decade, New Deal, which brought about the restoration of devolution.

He welcomed Northern Ireland's first same-sex marriage held last week, saying he had "promised" ceremonies would start by Valentine's Day - "and we delivered".

He acknowledged abortion was a contentious issue but stressed it was "vital" that women and girls had "broadly the same reproductive rights as elsewhere in the UK".

"Social reform in Northern Ireland highlighted to me the challenges that modern unionism will face in the coming years," he continued.

"Our vision of the Union in Northern Ireland has to be inclusive and responsive, and must consciously build on the Good Friday Agreement." He appeared to urge unionists not to ignore those who do not identify as either nationalist or unionist.

"Sectarianism is not the only force in Northern Irish politics," he added.

"Young, non-aligned voters want to see the material benefits of the Union today.

"We urgently need to rise to the challenge."

The MP also referred to the Prime Minister's much-touted North Channel bridge plan, insisting like "all well behaved former Cabinet ministers" he "would never express scepticism" about the project.

However, he added the focus must be on "decisive and cost-effective intervention" in relation to local roads and infrastructure.

On the issue of Brexit, he offered his full support to Mr Johnson's deal, insisting it offers us "unique economic benefits that stem from facing both the EU and UK".

"Northern Ireland will continue to be at the centre of many political debates in the coming months. How we engage with them will determine whether UK leaders will have a hand in the fate of the Union for years to come," he wrote.

He also insisted Stormont must ensure no repeat of scandals such as the "cash for ash" Renewable Heat Incentive scheme.

"Millions of pounds of responsibility-free funding has to be a thing of the past," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Smith also rubbished speculation his Cabinet sacking had been due to Tory fears that the New Decade, New Approach deal could pave the way for prosecutions for former British soldiers, prompting speculation No.10 had not been aware of the full details.

However, Mr Smith told the Spectator yesterday that a Prime Minister "does not sign off a key government deal without reading it first".

He wrote: “On Wednesday night the Times reported my expected fate, suggesting the reason for the chop was that Downing Street had been unaware of key details of the deal to restore Stormont.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to confirm to the journalist that a PM does not sign off a key government deal without reading it first, alongside a phalanx of talented PJ Masks aides.”

Dominic Cummings, Mr Johnson’s chief adviser, told reporters ahead of the reshuffle that the animated superhero trio – PJ Masks – would “do a greater job than all of them (Cabinet ministers) put together”.

Mr Smith suggested there were signs from the Government ahead of the reshuffle that his time in the Cabinet may be coming to an end.

He said: “My suspicions were raised by Tuesday: my close protection apologised about the swap to a Skoda because the main car was in the garage; I received a fumbled brief about what would happen ‘should things go badly’ for me in the reshuffle; and finally, I could no longer reach the team on the normal phone due to ‘battery problems’.

“News from my private office confirmed that indeed miracles would be required to turn this patient’s prospects around. After a few side glances one private secretary told me that he had got wind via the civil service ‘net’ that I should be in for 8 a.m. on Thursday.”

He also spoke of the "massive privilege" of working in Northern Ireland. He referred to the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood as "charismatic and debonair".

"I will miss the warmth and support and passion of Northern Ireland — no other part of the United Kingdom is as politically engaged," he said.