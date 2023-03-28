Julie Lillis: Co Antrim cancer campaigner and prominent member of NI’s film industry passes away

Julie Lillis, a prominent cancer campaigner and ‘much-loved’ member of the film and TV production community in Northern Ireland, has passed away.

The Co Antrim native was first diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020, less than a month after finding a lump.

The day after Julie was given the news of her cancer being incurable, she began a 300km cycle around Northern Ireland for local cancer charities, and to help self-fund her own life-prolonging treatment.

She gave £5,000 to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland to help fund a new support group for younger women with breast cancer — something needed in our locality — and the charity’s research into the BRCA gene at Queen’s University.

The Whiteabbey woman worked for many years in production office roles on projects including Dracula: Untold, Game of Thrones, Lost City of Z, My Mother And Other Strangers, Derry Girls, Frank of Ireland and most recently, on Nova Jones.

Northern Ireland Screen, the national film and TV agency for NI, said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of her death.

“Julie was an inspiration to everyone who knew her,” a spokesperson said.

"She worked tirelessly to help raise awareness for breast cancer charities. When she was first diagnosed in 2020 she cycled 300km for breast cancer awareness raising over £10,000.

“Julie will be missed greatly by her many friends and colleagues in the film and TV industry, and we would like to extend our condolences to her mum Jean, sisters Allison, Jacqui and Jane and brother Bobby.”

Cancer Focus NI, also extended its sympathies, writing: "Raising an amazing £10,460, Julie donated £5,000 towards our research into the mutant BRCA gene at Queen’s University and to fund our Focus Friends group – a unique support group for younger women with breast cancer.

"In the following years, Julie kindly shared her humour, kindness, and knowledge to help further support the work of our charity.

"In 2021, she was a charity advocate of our Support Your Girls breast cancer campaign where she shared her story to help raise awareness and even participated in an Instagram Live initiative to highlight signs and symptoms to local women.

The charity continued: “However, Julie’s lasting legacy will be as a trailblazing campaigner. In 2022, she along with others, highlighted the urgent need for a clinical audit of secondary breast cancer patients in Northern Ireland, similar to that being commissioned in England & Wales. Her reason for this was simple, she wanted to improve cancer services and patients’ outcomes for local women now and in the future.

"As a charity, we were delighted to announce in February 2023 that we would fund Northern Ireland’s first secondary breast cancer research audit. The work that Julie has done to see the Secondary Breast Cancer audit become a reality will make a permanent difference to Northern Ireland’s health service and the lives of women living with the disease.

“Julie will be missed by everyone at Cancer Focus NI and we are immensely thankful for her support over the years. At this heart-breaking time, our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with her ever-supportive family and friends who loved her dearly.”

In 2021, Julie spoke in-depth with Sunday Life.

She talked about how a month after she was given her diagnosis, she was told that the cancer had spread (called secondary breast cancer) and was incurable.

“The type of breast cancer that I have, there’s not many treatment options because they don’t know what drives it, whereas other ones they do,” she had said.

“You need to go as soon as you find something, which I did but it wasn’t enough. It’s important to get awareness out there of people being aware of their bodies and not to put anything off, go to your GP as soon as you can.

“You have to just keep picking yourself back up and carrying on after the down days.”

Funeral Mass will be held for Julie at 11.30am on Wednesday, March 29, at St Mary’s Star of The Sea Church, Whitehouse followed by interment at Carnmoney Cemetery.

A funeral notice also states: “Family flowers only but if you would like to donate the chosen charity is Cancer Focus NI cancerfocusni.org/fundraising/donate/”

One in 10 women in Northern Ireland is diagnosed with breast cancer, the most common cancer in women. Approximately 1,450 local women are diagnosed here each year, according to Cancer Focus NI.