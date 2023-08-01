July 2023 the wettest ever in Northern Ireland as rainy conditions set to continue

A couple shelter under an umbrella during a heavy downpour of rain in Belfast: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Northern Ireland had its wettest July on record last month, with 185.4mm of rain falling throughout it, according to the Met Office.

This is more than double its long term average for the month, with the record previously held by July 1936 which recorded 185.2mm of rain.

Northern Ireland was not alone in the record feat with it joining Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside which also experienced their wettest Julys on record.

The wider UK experienced the sixth wettest July on record, with rainfall experienced consistently in almost every part of the country.

The weather group also said in contrast to June's record-breaking heat, July has been slightly cooler than average with a mean temperature of 14.9°C, which is 0.3°C cooler than the current 30-year meteorological averaging period (1991-2020).

Explaining the unseasonable weather, the Met Office’s Mike Kendon said: "The jet stream has been shifted to the south of the UK for much of the month, simultaneously allowing extreme heat to build in southern Europe... but also allowing a succession of low pressure systems to influence the UK, with long periods rain."

Read more 20 things to do indoors as our wet weather continues – from exhibits to arts and crafts

Despite the record for July, it doesn’t appear the beginning of August is going to present any change in the weather.

The current forecast for Wednesday is cloudy with showers in the evening with “persistent rain in the early hours across the south, heavy over County Down.”

Rain is expected to be lighter and patchy in the north with a minimum temperature 12 °C.

For Thursday, the weather group predicts outbreaks of rain, heaviest and most persistent in the southeast, at first.

Rain will gradually easing through the morning and it will be brighter and largely dry in the afternoon with a few showers. .

A maximum temperature is expected to be around 16 °C.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is “rather cloudy and mainly dry with a few showers on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain at first Saturday, turning dry and bright later.”