Jumping for joy as good weather continues

Warm and sunny forecast for the rest of the week as schools return

Cooling off: Kids jump off the pier at Portstewart Harbour yesterday. Credit: Colm O'Reilly

People headed to the coast yesterday as they enjoyed the final bank holiday of the summer.

It was a busy long weekend as many chose to make the most of the last of the holidays before schools fully return this week.

There was dry and settled weather and warm temperatures in the evening, prompting many to head to their local beaches and seaside areas as mist and drizzle cleared yesterday morning followed by sunny spells and warm temperatures, particularly towards inland areas.

In Portstewart, a group of young people were spotted cooling off in the harbour.

And the good news is the warm weather is set to continue with higher temperatures towards the end of the working week.

Another settled day is forecast today, when it will feel warmer than it did on Bank Holiday Monday.

As many head back to work, sunny and bright breaks will develop.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said it would be “another settled day with a mix of sunny spells and some cloud, most cloud feeding in to the east coast” after a chilly and misty Monday night. Maximum temperatures will be a comfortable 18 °C.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the weather will remain dry and settled with some brightness, although some persistent cloud will remain throughout the day.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday and Friday, when it will feel warm. Windier weather moves in towards the weekend with some spots of rain by Sunday.

As we head into September, the Met Office said many areas will see continued generally dry weather except for some light rain and drizzle on coastal and hilly areas, particularly in the east with variable cloud and some spells of sunshine. Some cooler temperatures are expected.