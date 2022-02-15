Jury told of damage caused to Jennifer Dornan’s body as murder trial begins

A jury has been told that the body of west Belfast woman Jennifer Dornan was so badly damaged by a fire started by her killer that she could only be identified by her dental records.

The panel of six men and six women were sworn in at Belfast Crown Court on Monday for the trial of Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill.

On Tuesday, the prosecution began to outline its evidence to the jury. The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

The court was also told that a 13-year-old girl witnessed the alleged killer, still armed with the murder weapon, shortly after he had left Ms Dornan’s property. O’Neill (43) has denied murdering Ms Dornan in her home in August 2015.

Mr Justice Scoffield started proceedings by reminding jurors not to look at any material on the internet about the case, or to talk about the case to any person either in reality or on social media.

“I have instructed you not to talk about the case, the discussions you have as a jury are confidential to the 12 of you,” Justice Scoffield said.

Ms Dornan was living at a house in the Hazel View area of Lagmore at the time of her death. The prosecution’s case is that O’Neill entered the property, stabbed the victim with a knife, killed her, then set fire to the property. He is also charged with arson and endangering the lives of her neighbours.

The prosecution started by showing the jury maps of Ms Dornan’s home and the surrounding area, including the home of friends Ms Dornan had spent the evening with prior to her murder.

Firefighters were called to her property in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ms Dornan was found in the main bedroom of her house and could only be identified through dental records. None of her three young children were in the house at the time of the fire as they were being cared for by a relative.

A postmortem showed she had been stabbed three times in the chest, once in her lung and one in her heart that was fatal. It concluded that she was already dead before the fire was started.

On the night of the incident, the victim had been with friends in the Devenish Complex before going to the home of her friend Kerry Robinson and her partner David Quinn. The court was told O’Neill had been in the company of Ms Dornan on the Saturday night.

It was said that O’Neill was a friend of Ms Robinson’s partner and had been in a second friend’s car when Ms Dornan was picked up from her home for the night out. This was how O’Neill knew where the victim lived, the prosecution claimed. The victim and the defendant were not known to each other until then.

The friends went to the Devenish Complex for a night out, they left at closing time and got a lift back to Ms Robinson’s house. O’Neill was in the kitchen with Ms Robinson’s partner, David Quinn. Ms Dornan sat for a while and had a drink with the friends, before walking home.

CCTV shows her returning home just after 2.50am on Sunday morning. She was alone, at one stage stumbling before locking her front gate and entering her house.

Around 40 minutes later a man with a light toned jacket walked past, and, seemingly aware of CCTV, pulled the coat up over his head and face.

The man then climbed over the garden fence of Ms Dornan’s home and walked to the back of the property.

Prosecutor David McDowell told the jury: “What his intentions were as regards Jennifer Dornan or her house aren’t known for certain, although he was plainly up to no good. He clearly harboured malintent towards her and her property”.

Cameras show the man leaving the house 15 minutes later.

He again pulls his coat over his head after a motion sensor light in a neighbour’s home is activated by his presence. The man is then seen returning to the property.

Pictured is forensic teams and detectives back in the Hazel View area of Lagmore at the scene where Jenifer Dornan was murdered. Picture - Kevin Scott

The family’s pet cat can be seen running from the house before the man, again with his coat pulled over his head is seen leaving, climbing back over the fence.

No other person was seen arriving or leaving Ms Dornan’s home during this time.

McDowell QC, said the person in the footage was the person who murdered Ms Dornan and the person who started the fire.

During follow-up searches, a kitchen knife was recovered in the garden of a property by a member of the public.

The knife was one of a set of knives, the rest of which were recovered from Ms Dornan’s home. The knife was examined for DNA, and DNA was found to match Ms Dornan’s. It is thought the knife had been thrown over a fence by the killer.

The court was told a 13-year-old girl who had been having a sleepover in a nearby house saw the man, suspected of being the killer, just minutes after he had left Ms Dornan’s property.

The girl had been on a sleepover in a friend’s but took unwell in the early hours and wanted to go home, so rang her mother and a taxi.

The man suspected of being the killer looked straight at the girl who stared at him before running to her waiting taxi.