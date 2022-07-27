Just 45 receive Troubles pension payment – with 2,000 applications pending

The scheme covers the time of the Omagh bomb on August 15, 1998

Just 45 people have received a payment from the Troubles pension to date, with over 2,000 applications still pending – with nine of those who have applied over the age of 90.

The Troubles Permanent Disablement Payment Scheme, is to provide those living with permanent disablement caused through no fault of their own in a Troubles-related incident, with payment in acknowledgement of the acute harm which they have suffered.

Applications have been received from people now resident in South Africa, Thailand, New Zealand and Canada, as well as a number of European countries.

The scheme opened for applications in August.

They are mainly from former residents of Northern Ireland who have since immigrated. There have been 198 applications from people living in Britain and 28 from applicants in the Republic of Ireland.

The majority of those who have applied to date are aged between 60-69, with just one person under the age of 19.

Following a consultation the scope of the pension was widened to include injuries, both physical and psychological, from January 1966 to April 2010. The decision to extend it until after the Good Friday Agreement was due to events such as the Omagh bombing that took place in August 1998, and various feud related murders and dissident republican attacks.

PSNI officer Peadar Heffron was badly injured when a booby-trap bomb exploded underneath his car in Randalstown in January 2010.

Cases involving people who are terminally ill or applicants over 80-years of age are being prioritised. But the panel are not working in a chronological order, or seeing those most seriously injured first but rather working through the cases in order of when the application was submitted.

So far over 2500 application have been submitted for assessment by the independent panel.

Of those 1324 are from people who have suffered from physical and psychological injury as a result of a Troubles related incident, with 175 of those suffered from only physical injuries.

There have been 1072 applications from those claiming to have suffered trauma from a Troubles-related offence.

Recipients will receive annual payments of between £2,000 and £10,000, with the overall costs potentially topping £1.2bn over the next 20 to 30 years.

The payments are backdated to 2014.

The criteria has come under criticism, only those who witnessed an event or were present in the immediate aftermath are entitled to apply for the pension.

This ruled out many relatives, mainly women and children, of murder victims who did not witness a murder but suffered severe psychological trauma as a result.

Justice McAlinden who was appointed to chair the panel overseeing the awarding of the scheme, has said it should be at all times ‘victim centred’ and there is flexibility in the criteria, a family member who visited a badly injured loved one in hospital prior to their death for instance, may still be considered.

Excluded from the scheme are those who were injured as a result of their own actions. This does not mean former paramilitaries are excluded if there injury happened at a later date and was not as a result of their own paramilitary activity.

Cases that have been turned down so far are those outside the eligibility of the scheme.

While some applications are able to be completed based on medical evidence and documentation alone without having to come in front of a panel, others do have to be interviewed by a board overseen by Capita, the company in charge of assessing benefit payments.

After the death of a recipient, a spouse or carer will get the payments for a further 10

years.

Secretary to the Victims’ Payment Board, Paul Bullick said: “I recognise that the application process can seem both complicated and daunting.

“The Victims’ Payments Board does not want that be an impediment to any one making an application to the scheme and so we have ensured that free advice and support is available to those who need it.

“I would strongly encourage anyone who has suffered a permanent disablement as a result of a Troubles-related incident, and who requires assistance, to get in touch with one of the groups who are providing this free service to victims and survivors.

“I meet regularly with the sectoral support groups and am fully assured of their commitment to providing the necessary support and assistance to applicants to this important scheme.“